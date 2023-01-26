ATTICA — Multiple staff were injured at Attica Correctional Facility during a wild fight involving an when an violent inmate fought with officers attempting to frisk him for contraband outside the facility’s visitors room.
The inmate, 43, was in the visitors room Jan. 4 when an officer observed him with his hands inside the pants of his female visitor, according to the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association. The officer ordered the inmate to leave the visitors room and escorted him to the frisk room.
The officer ordered the inmate to put his hands on the wall once they had entered the frisk room. The inmate initially complied and the officer got a handcuff on one of his wrists.
When the officer tried to apply the handcuffs to the inmate’s other wrist, the inmate resisted and pulled away aggressively, NYSCOPBA officials said.
Four officers initially tried to contain the inmate as he allegedly fought and resisted them. Pepper spray was administered but was not effective.
Additional staff arrived as the inmate continued fighting, the officials said. During the struggle, the inmate was able to break free and allegedly punched one officer in the right eye and nose and a sergeant in the face.
The inmate continued to fight with staff and was able to fight his way back into the visitor’s room, the officials said. Inside the visitors room, he allegedly grabbed a highchair and attempted to strike staff.
The inmate was unsuccessful and one officer was able to wrestle the highchair away from him. As staff continued to struggle with the inmate inside the visitors room, the inmate was able to strike another officer in the face.
As additional staff arrived to assist, officers were able to apply the handcuffs to the second wrist.
Once in restraints, the inmate became compliant. He was escorted from the visitors room and brought to a Special Housing Unit to be decontaminated from the pepper spray.
Ten officers and one sergeant were treated by facility medical staff for an assortment of injuries, officials said. The injuries included shoulder, back, knee elbow, eye, hand neck and face injuries.
One officer also sustained a 6-inch laceration to his arm.
One of the injured officers who was punched in the face, was later transported to a local hospital for further treatment and did not return to duty.
All remaining staff remained on duty after treatment.
The inmate was placed in a Special Housing Unit pending disciplinary charges. He is serving a 22 to 26 year sentence after being convicted in Monroe County in 2007 for second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and first-degree burglary.
He previously served two year sentence in 1999 for reckless endangerment.
In addition to the attack, oan officer had an unknown liquid thrown on him by an inmate Jan. 14 in one of the facility cell blocks, officials said.
An officer was conducting security rounds when an inmate approached him and began shouting at the officer and was being argumentative During the confrontation, the inmate threw the liquid at the officer, striking him in the face, eyes, mouth and body.
The inmate was immediately contained and was removed from the cell block.
“ .... This latest attack at Attica that left ten officers and one sergeant injured, is another example of why were are demanding that the legislature take immediate action to address the violence and repeal the ridiculous HALT Act,” said Kenny Gold, NYSCOPBA Western Region Vice President, in a news release. “There is simply no reasonable explanation that the supporters of the HALT Act can provide to disprove that the legislation hasn’t contributed to the sharp rise in violence inside the prisons.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.