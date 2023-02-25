WARSAW — A man serving his third state prison term pleaded guilty Wednesday in Wyoming County Court to one count of a 36-count indictment accusing him of violating a court order of protection from prison.
Cory M. Goodenow, 28, of Warsaw pleaded guilty to as single count of aggravated family offense as a second-felony offender, a charge that carries a maximum penalty of four years in prison. The plea satisfies all counts of the indictment.
Goodenow was indicted earlier this month and charged with 36 counts of aggravated family offense for repeatedly contacting a woman with a long-standing order of protection against him for repeated acts of domestic violence.
Goodenow is serving his third state prison term, a 30-month to three-year term for strangulation imposed in March 2022.
Goodenow strangled a woman to unconsciousness just four months after his release from state prison for beating the woman with a baseball bat. That arrest came a two weeks after his release from his first prison term for raping a 15-year-old girl.
Goodenow was 23 when he attacked the woman with a bat, a case that also led to the arrest of his parents for helping him contact the victim while he was in jail.
Also in County Court Wednesday and Thursday:
n Jamie L. Beals, 41, of Portageville pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. He is to be sentenced July 13.
n Keagan A. Christian, 31, of Perry was arraigned on an indictment charging him with second-degree burglary and failure to pay for services based on stealth. He is accused of breaking into a room at Park Lake Motel in Perry and staying in the room without paying.
n Joseph Miller, no age available, of Arcade pleaded guilty to third-degree rape and is to be sentenced May 18.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.