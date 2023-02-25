Inmate guilty in 36-count indictment

Goodenow

WARSAW — A man serving his third state prison term pleaded guilty Wednesday in Wyoming County Court to one count of a 36-count indictment accusing him of violating a court order of protection from prison.

Cory M. Goodenow, 28, of Warsaw pleaded guilty to as single count of aggravated family offense as a second-felony offender, a charge that carries a maximum penalty of four years in prison. The plea satisfies all counts of the indictment.

