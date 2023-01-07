Inmate sentenced for officer assault

Brown

WARSAW — A former Attica Correctional Facility inmate who was eligible for parole next year was sentenced to two more terms for setting fires in his cell and attacking officers.

George D. Brown, 37, was sentenced Wednesday in Wyoming County Court to three-to-six years for third-degree arson and another term of four years for second-degree assault of a corrections officer.

