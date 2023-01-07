WARSAW — A former Attica Correctional Facility inmate who was eligible for parole next year was sentenced to two more terms for setting fires in his cell and attacking officers.
George D. Brown, 37, was sentenced Wednesday in Wyoming County Court to three-to-six years for third-degree arson and another term of four years for second-degree assault of a corrections officer.
Brown could have faced up to 25 years in prison as he had been charged with second-degree arson. Instead, he accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty in November.
Brown was in a special housing unit at Attica in January because of previous behavior problems. On Jan. 24, he began yelling at officers and trying to get them to fight, officer union officials said at the time.
Brown refused to come out and then set fire to a mattress, clothes and sheets.
Officials said he used the burning mattress to barricade the door as officers attempted to extinguish the fire.
A supervisor determined that officers had to make entry into the burning cell in an effort to remove the inmate and put out the fire.
Staff entered and Brown allegedly attacked them. He was eventually subdued and dragged from the cell, union officials said.
Six officers and one sergeant sustained smoke inhalation that consisted of burning sensation to throats, lungs and chests, and needed to be treated at Wyoming County Community Hospital.
One of the six officers also sustained a laceration to his left eyebrow that needed five stitches to close and a laceration under the left eye.
In addition to the smoke inhalation, the sergeant and five other officers sustained minor abrasions, pain and swelling to wrists and back.
Brown is from Wayne County and in 2017 was sentenced to seven to 15 years in prison for a series of burglaries in Wayne and Ontario counties. He also has a previous prison sentence for burglary.
He is currently in Collins Correctional Facility.
