WARSAW — Village Police Chief Peter Hoffmeister got a phone call from Sinclair Pharmacy.
The pharmacist was concerned about a prescription which had been emailed from a doctor on Washingston, D.C.
“They said it was from a person who lived at 36 Jackson St.,” Hoffmeister said. “I knew he didn’t live there. So I told the pharmacy that if he shows up, let me know.”
The person did show up and Hoffmeister went to Sinclair on North Main Street to talk to the person attempting to fill the script.
“He ran to a car and there was a struggle,” he said. “A passenger put the car in gear with me trying to get inside.”
The driver moments later crashed into a curb, blowing out a tire and all three passengers took off running.
They were all taken into custody.
It would be several days before the investigation was sorted out, as the men gave police fake names.
Police would later discover that the men, all from the Washington, D.C. area had been attempting to fill fake prescriptions all over Western New York.
It also appears that the alleged ringleader had been involved in similar crimes in North Carolina and is wanted in Los Angeles County.
Last week, all three men were indicted by a Wyoming County grand jury on a variety of charges.
Amir Villalta, 21, of West Falls, Va., faces the most serious charges. He was the driver in the incident.
Villalta appeared in Wyoming County Court Thursday and entered a not guilty plea to an indictment charging him with attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, conspiracy, second-degree assault on a police officer, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, reckless driving and speeding.
Brandon Cruz, 24, of Manassas, Va., also was indicted on charges of attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy and reckless endangerment.
The third man, considered the ringleader, Mattise Waldou, 28, is charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence and criminal impersonation. He has yet to be arraigned.
Hoffmeister said the men were attempting to get codeine and promethazine syrup, a prescribed medication for severe coughing.
The syrup, however, also is used to mix with soda or alcohol to get high and is a popular club drink.
Because it contains codeine, an opioid, it can be highly addictive.
The drug, which has been around for years, has seen a resurgence in recent years.
“It’s a common trend in cities,” Hoffmeister said.
All three men have been released from custody to appear again at a later date in County Court.
