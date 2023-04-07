Motive sought in murder-suicide

CARLTON — Investigators are hoping electronic devices found miles from the scene will give them clues as to why a Lockport father murdered his teenage son and then killed himself in a “horrible and shocking” murder-suicide in Carlton Sunday.

Henry F. Spoon Jr., 39, and his son, Shawn Spoon, 14, were found in an apple orchard off Kendrick Road Sunday, prompting an intensive investigation that revealed some details but no “trigger” that prompted Spoon to shot his son in the head with a .223-caliber rifle and slash his throat.

