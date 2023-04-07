CARLTON — Investigators are hoping electronic devices found miles from the scene will give them clues as to why a Lockport father murdered his teenage son and then killed himself in a “horrible and shocking” murder-suicide in Carlton Sunday.
Henry F. Spoon Jr., 39, and his son, Shawn Spoon, 14, were found in an apple orchard off Kendrick Road Sunday, prompting an intensive investigation that revealed some details but no “trigger” that prompted Spoon to shot his son in the head with a .223-caliber rifle and slash his throat.
“It’s horrible and shocking as to why this guy would do that to his son,” Orleans County District Attorney Joseph Cardone said.
Shawn Spoon’s mother traveled from South Carolina and met with Cardone and Sheriff Christopher Bourke Wednesday.
Cardone said she was unable to offer a motive and has been living in South Carolina for 12 years.
Henry Spoon had custody of his son.
“She didn’t really have a lot to say,” Cardone said. “She was very distraught and didn’t give us a lot of insight.”
Spoon did have mental health issues. He suffered from PTSD after a stint in the Marines, where he served a tour in the Middle East and had a few relatively minor run-ins with the police in the past.
Investigators determined that Spoon and his son had been in Central New York earlier in the day Sunday, stopping at a McDonald’s in Canastota, Madison County. Cardone said video of the stop revealed nothing of importance.
Electronic devices, however, were found about three miles from Kendrick Road. They include phones and tablets, along with other items.
The devices are being analyzed in hopes of determining a motive.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.