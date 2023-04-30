Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Showers this morning becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.