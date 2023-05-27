BATAVIA — Islands Hawaiian Grill will close its restaurant at 60 Main St. next month. But Islands has let the community know the closing won’t be the end of the business.
“We have some news to share, as the saying goes: good news and bad news. The bad news is we will be closing our physical location with the last day being Saturday June 10th (10 a.m.-9 p.m.), but the good news is we are transitioning to a food truck!” the restaurant posted on its Facebook site Friday.
Islands, owned by Kourtney Kunichika, said on Facebook that it wanted to thank its amazing customers.
“We truly appreciate your patronage as well as friendship as part of our Islands Ohana. As we get things rolling (pun intended) we hope to see you when we’re in Batavia serving up Island grindz,” the restaurant wrote. “This has been an incredible 4 year journey for us that took a lot of hard work and dedication. As our family continues to grow, this is the best option to have the flexibility to enjoy both work and home life.”
Islands says customers with gift certificates after it closes may reach out for a full cash refund or use the gift certificates at the food truck.