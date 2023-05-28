BATAVIA — Having made the move from Veterans Memorial Drive to State Street, Jagged Edges Salon continues the service it’s been providing for the last 12 years.
Owner Amanda Lowe, who teamed up with the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week, said she wanted to thank everyone who helped, including family, friends and staff.
“My kids were here helping. My husband (Raymond) did a ton of the work for me. Some really great contractors ...” she said. “It makes it so much better to have such a supportive team behind you. It’s way more rewarding to share it with people who care just as much as you do.”
Lowe said she moved to 4 State St. to so Jagged Edges could have its own space and a different setting.
“It works a lot better for the flow of our business. We needed a little bit more room than what we had in our old location,” she said. “I think it’s a little more comfortable for our customers over here, too. I think it’s a couple hundred square feet bigger and it has a full basement downstairs also. We have a lot more storage, training area and things like that for our staff. There are 10 of us. I’m able to add a couple more stylists over here.”
The customers like Jagged Edges’ new location as well.
“They like the aesthetic a lot better. There’s more space,” Lowe said. “We didn’t have a lot of seating/waiting room over there (on Veterans Memorial Drive). It’s a little more comfortable, too. I feel like it’s more welcoming in this location also.”
The team at Jagged Edges works together so well, Lowe said. Customers would feel more like family than they would customers.
“We always are continuing our education. We can offer different hair services and recommendations,” she said.
Jagged Edges opened on State Street on April 25.
“We bought the building, so it’s a little bit more of an investment for the future of the business and the future of the business and for our employees too,” Lowe said.