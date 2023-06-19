FREEDOM — A teen from Java and a 6-year-old child are among three people who died after a head-on collision on Saturday.
A Dodge Ram pickup truck was westbound on Freedom Road at 12:07 p.m. when it purposefully entered into the oncoming lane and then lost control, state police said.
It collided head-on with a 2005 Ford Focus driving eastbound.
Two passengers in the Ford were pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified as Havanah S. Lopez, 17, of Java and Molly Kibler, 6, of Freedom.
The car’s driver, Dahlia J. Klink, 24, of Freedom and a 4-year-old passenger were taken by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center. Klink succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.
Cameron Klink, 19, of Freedom was a passenger in the pickup truck. He was taken by Mercy Flight for treatment of serious injuries.
The pickup’s driver was identified as Evan R. Klink, 21, of Freedom. He was treated for injuries and taken to the state police barracks in Warsaw for an evaluation.
Troopers said Evan and Dahlia Klink were brother and sister.
Troopers said the investigation is still active. No charges had been announced as of Monday.
The state police Collision Reconstruction Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigation, along with the Cattaraugus County District Attorney’s Office and Arcade Fire Department assisted the investigation. Molly Kibler was a kindergarten student at Pioneer Central School. The district is making a team of crisis professionals available to students and staff for the full final week of the school year.
“On behalf of Pioneer Central Schools, our thoughts and prayers are with the impacted families during this difficult time of loss and grief,” said district spokesman Skip Tillinghast in a news release on the district website. “Thank you for your attention and please reach out to your child’s building principal should you have any questions or concerns as we navigate this difficult time.”