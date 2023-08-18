BATAVIA — The grand opening at Jersey Mike’s Subs stretches through Sunday as the new eatery establishes itself at 8379 Lewiston Rd. and continues to raise money for Special Olympics.
Customers who received a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening can make a minimum $3 contribution to Special Olympics New York in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.
Marlon Duque, general manager of Jersey Mike’s Batavia location, said things went pretty well Wednesday on the first day of business.
“It was pretty much (steady) from the opening to the closing, We had people waiting at door for us to open and then we were busy throughout the day. Normally, in a day, it will slow down between 2-4 (p.m.). Yesterday (Wednesday), it was pretty steady throughout the day.”
When he got to the store on Thursday, customers came in as soon as staff opened the door. The turnout wasn’t as high as Wednesday, but it was been steady.
“We’re still kind of getting a feel for how each day’s going to go,” he said.
Duque said there is no specific fundraising goal, but added, “The general goal would be to raise as much as possible. One of the major mission statements is ‘Give back and make a difference in someone’s life.’ Any amount of money is appreciated.”
Duque said sub shop staff went out into the community to promote Jersey Mike’s.
“Myself and groups of two Jersey Mike’s employees, we had gone out in teams to introduce ourselves,” he said. They invited local businesses to come and visit the store. Jersey Mike’s is trying to gaauge the success of the coupon effort by tracking how many coupons come in.
“It definitely was a big help. People came even if they didn’t have a coupon. If they didn’t have a coupon, we still wanted to make sure they got something and were able to help with Special Olympics,” he said. “I know on Sunday we’ll look at the numbers and we’ll have to tally it up. So far, so good.”
Guests can place orders in-store or for pickup through the website or the Jersey Mike’s app. Additionally, delivery is available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners. Curbside pickup is available for orders placed in Jersey Mike’s app.
Jersey Mike’s Subs is known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs. The store’s premium meats and cheeses are sliced on the spot and piled high on in-store baked bread. Subs are made Mike’s Way with the freshest vegetables — onions, lettuce and tomatoes — topped off with “the juice,” red wine vinegar and an olive oil blend. The cheesesteaks are grilled fresh.
Duque said he was proud of Jersey Mike’s commitment to the community.
“I am proud of being part of Jersey Mike’s family and our commitment to give back to the community,” he said.
Jersey Mike’s is looking for employees. Candidates may apply at https://harri.com/mrny.
Duque said there are about 20 employees at the Batavia store right now.
“We;’re definitely still hiring, especially if it (the number of customers) stays at a high volume and keeps maintaining,” he said.
“You might be on register one day or on grill the next day,” Duque said, adding that there isn’t one specific job that an employee will work.
The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. You can contact the Batavia location at (585) 300-4120.