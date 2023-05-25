WARSAW — Dequarius “DQ” Johnson-Myers has a message: Never give up hope.
It’s that positive attitude and perseverance that earned him the 2023 Strome Family Foundation Scholarship.
“You can be put through obstacles, but it won’t define you as a person if you move on from it,” Johnson-Myers said in a news release.
The annual Strome Scholarship was started in 1995 by Mark Strome, a 1974 Warsaw Central School alumnus. It’s open to seniors at the district planning to attend a four-year college.
The scholarship involves an extensive application process, including a meet and greet, an official interview, and a presentation. Johnson-Myers used childhood challenges as inspiration.
He was confident his presentation was successful, but said waiting for the official announcement was the most difficult aspect of the entire process. He was announced as the winner during a presentation last month.
Classmates Madeline Burger, Peyton Cartwright, Jacob DeBadts, Patrick Grover, Mattelyn Heim, Makaylah Higgins, and Paige Treutlein were also scholarship finalists.
“It was a blur. I was very proud of myself and nervous,” Johnson-Myers said about the announcement. “It hasn’t sunk in, but when we start dealing with the specifics of the scholarship, then it will be awesome.”
Johnson-Myers will attend Canisius College in Buffalo in autumn to study graphic design.
“The campus felt like Warsaw, it felt like home,” he said. “You can be put through obstacles, but it won’t define you as a person if you move on from it.”
The Strome Scholarship Committee.