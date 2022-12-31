WATERTOWN — Gary C. Valik, vice president of Johnson Newspaper Corp., has been named chief executive officer, effective with the new year.
Mr. Valik, who has decades of newspaper experience working in advertising, circulation and marketing, has been with the company since 2014.
Mr. Valik has a degree in communications from Ithaca College and a Master of Business Administration from Syracuse University.
Before joining JNC, Mr. Valik worked in several capacities for Advance/Newhouse at the Syracuse Post-Standard.
Mr. Valik is the first non-family chief executive officer in four generations.
Johnson Newspaper Corp. publishes the Watertown Daily Times, Malone Telegram, The Pennysaver, Ogdensburg Journal, St. Lawrence Plaindealer, Courier-Observer, Journal & Republican, Oswego County News, Oswego County Shopper, Livingston County News, The Daily News, The Daily Mail, Register-Star and Shop n’ Find.
Alec E. Johnson, company president, editor and publisher, said Mr. Valik’s commitment to the company over the past eight years and his vision for the future made him an easy pick for the role.
“We have been operating in a period of transition for the past couple years, largely disrupted by the pandemic,” Mr. Johnson said. “As we looked to the future it is time to set specific roles and clearly delineate responsibilities.”
Mr. Valik joined as corporate director of audience and special projects. He was named vice president of sales and marketing in 2015, vice president of circulation in 2018 and vice president of the corporation in 2020.
In his eight years with the company, he has helped the business overcome operational hurdles and make changes for the better. His outside-the-box thinking helped the company become the leader in the nation for a newspaper using the U.S. Postal Service for delivery.
In 2020, during the pandemic, he was a driving force behind the Times Extra, which brought news to readers on Mondays, when there was no print edition of the Times. That initiative brought in enough revenue to support a reporting position. During the change from carrier delivery to mail, Mr. Valik argued in favor of returning a Monday edition to readers and growing a combined Weekend Edition to be published on Saturday, following the post office schedule. He is a regular face in the newsroom, pitching story ideas and relaying his experience as a Northern New York resident, community member and father.
In the last year he has overseen the re-launch of the Ogdensburg Journal and St. Lawrence Plaindealer, growth in commercial printing, digital and print advertising, and circulation.
“It is in the best interest of our company to have someone outside the family, with new and different ideas, in the chief management role,” Mr. Johnson said. “Gary has a proven track record of success. I have worked with him daily and he has risen to every occasion that has presented itself. His appointment will allow me to focus on being a publisher and strengthening our newsrooms and our reporting.”
Gary lives in Watertown with his wife Ana, daughter Annia. He also has a son Bradley and daughter Stacia.
