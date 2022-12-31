Johnson Newspapers names new chief executive

Alec E. Johnson, left, Johnson Newspaper Corp. president, editor and publisher, stands on the upper deck of the Manroland press in the Watertown Pressroom with Gary C. Valik, who has been named chief executive officer of the company, effective Jan. 1. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Gary C. Valik, vice president of Johnson Newspaper Corp., has been named chief executive officer, effective with the new year.

Mr. Valik, who has decades of newspaper experience working in advertising, circulation and marketing, has been with the company since 2014.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1