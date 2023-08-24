KINGSTON — New York’s marijuana regulators won’t be able to issue new dispensary licenses until they rewrite the criteria for who gets to apply for those licenses, according to a ruling by a state Supreme Court justice.
Supreme Court Justice Kevin R. Bryant, who sits in Ulster County, issued an injunction Friday that blocks the New York Office of Cannabis Management from issuing new dispensary licenses after hearing a lawsuit leveled against the office by a group of veterans.
The veterans argued that they had been blocked from applying to open cannabis dispensaries by the rules of the OCM, which has limited initial applications for any cannabis company to those who have previously been prosecuted for cannabis crimes in New York.
The veterans argued that limitation was out of step with the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, which legalized marijuana and called for regulators to open early applications for cannabis businesses to service-disabled veterans, distressed farmers and minority- and women-owned businesses.
The judge has appeared to agree with the veterans, issuing a temporary injunction blocking new license applications earlier this month, and now issuing a longer-term injunction and directing regulators to convene and finalize a version of marijuana licensing rules. Currently all new businesses have been established under conditional licenses established pending a more complete regulatory framework.
New York’s legal marijuana industry has wilted under a slow rollout and inaction from officials. Legalized in 2021, then-governor Andrew M. Cuomo neglected to appoint any leadership to the Cannabis Control Board that is meant to establish industry rules. The timeline established in the MRTA called for hundreds of licenses issued by 2022, but instead fewer than five had been opened on that schedule and even today less than two dozen legal dispensaries licensed by the state have opened.
A network of illegal stores have opened in communities across New York instead, with limited intervention from authorities, and the Native American tribes on lands around New York have established many more legal stores under their own regulatory systems.
Most new license applications cannot be started until Justice Bryant lifts his injunction, once he’s ruled the regulators have sufficiently updated the rules. Applicants who met all the state’s existing requirements as of Aug. 7 will be allowed to complete their applications and open storefronts, and other applicants can seek an exemption from the block by appealing to the court with the facts of their application.