BATAVIA — The annual Juneteenth event, to which everyone is invited, is back at Williams Park this Saturday.
Gregory Munroe of Just Kings, the community organization that put together the holiday celebration, said the turnout was good at both Austin Park, where the celebration was last year, and Williams, where it took place in 2021. Just Kings chose to bring it back to Williams Park.
“If there are any stragglers left or anybody reaching out to us, we’re taking vendors all the way until Friday. For vendors, they can contact Lydia Bruce using Facebook or contact her at (716) 573-3461,” Munroe said.
The county Youth Bureau, city Police Department, Verizon and McDonald’s will be among the vendors there. Mama Deez’ Kitchen will be there as well, Munroe said.
“We have private vendors that are selling stuff. We are also doing a chicken barbecue, hamburgers and hot dogs,” he said.
“They’re mostly new. There are some from last year. GO ART! is going to he a vendor there, doing activities with kids. They’re going to be doing caricatures — drawing people’s pictures and stuff,” he said.
On Jan. 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, declaring “that all persons held as slaves” within rebel states “are, and henceforward shall be free.”
Even though the Emancipation Proclamation was made effective in 1863, it could not be enforced in places still under Confederate control. In the westernmost Confederate state of Texas, enslaved people would not be free until much later. On June 19, 1865, some 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas. The Army announced that the more than 250,000 enslaved Black people in the state were free by executive decree. This day came to be known as “Juneteenth,” by the newly freed people in Texas. On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, which officially made Juneteenth a federal holiday.
Munroe said there will be background on the holiday available at Saturday’s celebration.
“We will also have information on why we celebrate Juneteenth. A lot of Black Americans believe this is another Independence Day for Black people, because we were not free at the time in 1776,” he said. “In 1865, the information got down to Galveston Bay, Texas. The information is readily available online. Simply look up the history of Juneteenth.”
Marchon Hamilton II, a Western New York recording artist and higher education professional, will perform at Juneteenth at 3 p.m.
“I believe it’s spoken word and music,” Munroe said of Hamilton’s performance. “One of our members reached out to him. There will be other performers to be announced.”
The celebration will begin around noon and finish around 8 p.m. Munroe said the event is not just for Black people.
“It’s the standard festival to celebrate Juneteenth. We have more performances this year,” he said. “We just hope everyone can come out.”
On Saturday, Batavia City School District Community Schools is having an Interactive Health Fest from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Healthfest will include a discount voucher for a chicken dinner at Juneteenth. There is also free bus transportation to both the Healthfest and Juneteenth, which are separate events. For specific bus schedules, go to the Batavia City School District Community Schools Facebook page,
Munroe said that on Aug. 18, Just Kings will have a back-to-school event, with more information coming out soon.