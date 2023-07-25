BATAVIA — The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments have added something to the Genesee County Fair this year that began at COVID vaccination sites — a place for people to sit down and cool off when needed.
“We figured we’d do the same thing this year (at the fair), just to keep people cool,” said Genesee and Orleans County Health Department Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator David Bell. “It’s really just a continuation of what we started during COVID. Fortunately, we’re not lining people up for COVID vaccines this year,
Along with its new mobile medical RV, funded by COVID grant funds, GO Health has a misting fan and has bottled water to help people out when needed at the fair.
Monday was the first day the department manned its space at the fairgrounds. It will be there through Saturday, Bell said.
“For anyone who has to sit down in AC (air conditioning) we have that option as well,” Bell said. “It was our first day being here with educational outreach and trying to support the public. It hasn’t been crowded yet, Most have come to play Ring Toss or Bean Bag and get a few prizes.”
Bell said GO Health also has health trivia set up. People can play and win some prizes.
“We’re fortunate it hasn’t been too many heat-related incidents yet, but we’re just trying to be preventative and keep people mindful about it,” he said.
Weekend contests and free activities continued on opening weekend as they have in the past.
On Sunday, Riley Boland entered her 6-month-old lamb, Blossom, and won the Empire Classic Youth Sheep Show Novice event.
Asked about her chance of winning, Riley said, “She (Blossom) was jumping around, so I thought, ‘Maybe.’ I didn’t know we would get first place.”
Riley said she thought Blossom performed pretty well, but that she got a little antsy toward the end. This was the first time Riley entered an animal in this event.
“I think it’s just fun to just walk around and then train them,” she said.
Riley was there Sunday with her parents, Eric and Tasia. Eric said they have been to the fair before.
Fast Action Motorsports Entertainment was running free radio-controlled car races again this year. Each heat race winner receives a rookie trophy. They come back at the end of the tournament and race for a Top Driver Award.
“We usually have eight drivers competing for a Top Driver Award,” announcer Maureen Strobridge said.
Those who win a Top Driver Award have the chance to compete in a 25-lap race at the end of the tournament for a championship trophy.
“They’ll be 27 that qualify for it (the final race), so we’ll do several eliminations depending on how many drivers actually show up,” she said.
The “balloon lady,” Janice Spagnola, has been in the Exhibition Building every day since the fair started, She had been working on an octopus, made out of balloons, that she hoped to finish by Sunday.
Janice Spagnola said the theme of what she is doing is “Under the Sea Adventure.”
“I have things I kind of want to have done every day. By the end of the week, it’s going to be a whole ‘Under the Sea Adventure’ and the kids will have something interactive that they can feature in there,” Spagnola said. “We’re going to have an octopus. A turtle’s in there. I’m going to have a boat way up on the top, so when kids look up, they’re going to see a boat and there’s going to be a cow rowing the boat. This is a fair after all, right?”
At the fair every day
n Air Sculpture (balloon display build all day every day and balloon demonstrations 12 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.)
n Pig Racing — July 25, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.; July 26, 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.; July 27, 4, 6, 8 p.m.; July 28, 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.; July 29, 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.)
n Niagara Down Under (all day, every day)
n n Pony Rides (all day, every day)
n Chain Saw Carver (all day, every day)
n Fame Racing — radio-controlled car racing (July 25, 3, 5 and 7 p.m.; July 26, 1, 3, 5 and 7 p.m.; July 27, 3, 5 and 7 p.m.; July 28, 1, 3, 5 and 7 p.m.; July 29, 1, 3 and 5 p.m.)
TODAY FIRST RESPONDERS & Chapin Manufacturing Day
n 10 a.m. Exhibition halls and buildings open
n 4–9 p.m. Midway opens
n 6 p.m. Parade lineup (Racing Pit area)
n 6:30 p.m. Genesee County Fair Parade — around fairgrounds
n 7–10 p.m. Karaoke (Entertainment Tent)
n 10 p.m. Exhibit halls and buildings close
WEDNESDAY KIDS’ DAY & Wonder Windows
n 10 a.m. Exhibit halls and buildings open
n 12:30 p.m. Small Fry Tractor Pull (Exhibition Building)
n 1–9 p.m. Midway opens, kids 16 and under ride for $15/wristband from 1-5 p.m.
n 7–10 p.m. Karaoke (Entertainment Tent)
n 7 p.m. 4-H Alumni Master Showman Contest (Main Show Ring)
n 10 p.m. Exhibit halls and buildings close