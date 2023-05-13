BATAVIA — The sharper the training, the better the real-life outcome.
Since Genesee Valley BOCES began using a new nursing lab, students in its licensed practical nursing program are experiencing realistic medical scenarios. And it’s being driven by simulators — lifelike mannequins mimicking real-life issues the prospective nurses will encounter on the job with patients.
“You’re doing (trachea) care, setting up an IV,” said student Douglas Johns of Java. “You can do so many things with a mannequin. If you’re starting to learn about internal feedings and (gastrointestinal) tubes and things like that, then you’re more focused on that aspect of the mannequin.”
The lab is providing students with a safe and realistic environment to learn and practice their nursing skills to help prepare them future employment in the medical field. With the help of cutting-edge equipment and experienced instructors, students are gaining hands-on experience that will prepare them for the challenges of working as an LPN.
The skills they focus on in the lab change every time,” said student Peyton Sargent of Holley. “Each section we’re in, we do something different.”
The LPN program is a 1,200-clock-hour program, certified by the state Education Department. Graduates receive a certificate of completion of licensed practical nursing.
The program has a 90% passing rate for the NCLEX exam, which tests students’ competency to provide care.
The lab has various types of high, mid, and low-level simulation mannequins. Each simulator has different features and functions that can be controlled by an iPad.
The high-fidelity mannequins can blink, breathe, have bowel sounds, and produce various heart sounds, providing students with a realistic experience of caring for a patient. The lab also features large patient screen monitors that give students a look at their patients’ vital statistics, and it sets off an alarm showing abnormal readings which tells students they need to react.
Johns said being able to work on a skill before working on a live person helps him become more comfortable.
“You can read a book, watch a video, but if you’re not actually doing it, and then you go out to the person, you may be a little shaky, a little nervous,” he said. “At least, if you have a few steps going into it, it’s a little more smooth.”
Student Audra Bates of Bergen said it’s a completely different experience to work on a mannequin that is more true-to-life compared to one that’s basically a doll.
“You get that nervous feel out. You actually get to go step-by-step. You can practice it numerous times if need be to be able to be ready for the future,” she said.
In simulations, the students have had to get a crash cart out before, Bates said with a smile.
“We’ve had to do some life-saving measures,” she said.
The lab also has a special simulator called a “mom stimulator,” which can simulate the process of childbirth and postpartum complications such as hemorrhaging. This simulator can be operated manually or through an automated system.
In mid-April, the students were starting their maternity unit, which lasted a couple of weeks. They got hands-on experience in the lab.
“These mannequins can deliver babies,” Johns said. “Depending on what we’re learning in lecture, it will be relative to what we’re doing as skills in lab.”
Bates said instructors can set up a simulation of a heart attack.
“We have to go in and do whatever’s happening to that person,” she said. “They can alter the blood pressure on the person so we have to react to whatever that blood pressure is instead of just doing it pretend on a plastic mannequin. They can, with a computer, let each one of us do a different simulation so we can learn more effectively.”
BOCES programs Regional Medical Program Coordinator Heidi Mix said the students can give the mannequins medication.
“We’ve programmed the mannequins to react to that medication, either positively or negatively,” she said. “Say it (medication) was supposed to lower the heart rate, but not down to 20 (beats per minute). You’ve got a problem. The students have to then decide. They’re usually in a group of three. We tell them to go in the room and take care of the patient.”
This way, the instructors can watch the students as they make critical decisions. When they used the plastic mannequins, everything was on paper.
Mix said before, the mannequins the program used had no simulation capabilities. The mannequins the lab is using now can talk and blink.
In an eight-week maternity rotation at a hospital, the chances of seeing a delivery are slim, Mix said.
“Maybe the moms aren’t giving birth during that time. Even in RN (registered nurse) school, all of us instructors will tell you probably none of us ever saw a delivery,” she said.
BOCES Instructor and Clinical Lab Specialist Alyssa Coffey said when you’re out in the real world treating a patient, you’re treating patients because they’re getting worse.
“We want them to learn those experiences here. ‘What are you going to do when you actually see a patient tanking in a hospital? How are you going to fix that? Are you going to ignore the situation or are you going to assess and respond?’” she said.
Johns said students are given the same guidelines in the lab that they would get at a clinical site.
“We have ‘X’ amount of time to for whatever negative situation is occurring,” he said. “They’re not going to give you 15 minutes ...”
Instructors say after the students have learned the basic skills, every simulation gives them a chance to use their critical thinking skills, their critical judgement, which is where nursing is heading.
Mix said a nurse can give a medication that a patient’s been taking for awhile without having a negative reaction to it,
“Then, all of a sudden, one day you give them the same med. You don’t do your assessment because you’ve had that patient and you find them in cardiac arrest or having an anaphylactic episode,” she said. “It happened to me. I’m on a med for 15 years. I took it one day and it closed up my airways.”
Mix said at BOCES, they show the students a negative reaction to a medication and if the students don’t get back and assess a patient, the patient would die.
As with anything else, the technology with these mannequins changes.
“When we bought these mannequins, I bought a four-year warranty policy plan. As pieces change, we could get the changeable part and keep our mannequins current,” Mix said. “They also change medical devices. All our equipment was outdated.”
For example, she pointed out that the lab had to replace an IV machine at one of the beds. It was broken and was much bigger than the one there now.
“I suspect the IV machines will be outdated in three years. They’ll have something else. Right now, this is one of the safest ones because it has a pharmacological library in it and that’s the thing you want to stay current with. We set up a contract and we know what’s in here. When a med changes, we ask to see if we can reprogram it into here.”
Mix said this stops the students from making an error. For example, this would keep a student from mistakenly giving a mannequin too much morphine and knocking it out. If a mistake like that happens, the IV machine would emit a warning.
“There’s going to be a need for upkeep,” she said of the equipment.
What’s next for the students when the program ends in July? Johns said they went to a 12-employee job fair.
“I think I may work at Noyes (Memorial) in Dansville. Their incentives to go back to school are really well,” he said. “I’ll go for the RN again.”
Sargent said she has a job as a tech at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) and that she will go back for her RN degree.
“My boss already said that I have a job when I’m done with school,” she said.
Bates said she currently works with elderly residents as a certified nurse’s assistant (CNA) at the New York State Veterans Home.
“I’m not sure if I’ll stay in that avenue or, further out, (look) somewhere different,” she said.