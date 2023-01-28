BATAVIA — Almost as soon as Genesee County Sheriff’s Deputy Ken A. Quackenbush III received his award for Officer of the Year, he was under pressure to say something.
With his colleagues saying “Speech!” at Friday afternoon’s county Sheriff’s Office annual awards, Quackenbush, holding his award for 2022 and said of all the things he’s done this past year, this was probably the most the most uncomfortable I’ve been.”
With his superiors standing behind him and his family gathering around him, the deputy and Pavilion resident said, “I did a lot of things this year that I’m very proud of, but I can certainly say I didn’t do any of them alone. Multiple people in this room or at home were certainly a part of it.”
That included his wife, Lori; son, Oliver, 9; and daughter, Elyse, 7.
“First I want to thank my family. I couldn’t do anything without you. (You’re) there to celebrate and just be quiet with me on the bad ones,” he said. “My kids are always there, with their quick wit and humor, to show me that sometimes, we can’t take life so seriously.”
Quackenbush said he couldn’t thank his peers and superiors in the department enough, and that they’ve become his friends. He turned to Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr. and Undersheriff Bradley Mazur.
“You guys have given me tremendous opportunities this year not only to grow my skills, put me in positions where I think I can best serve my community. I appreciate that,” he said.
To Chief Deputy of the Criminal Investigation Division Joseph Graff and Chief Deputy of Road Patrol Brian Frieday, he said, “I’ve had the opportunity to work with both of you this year, sometimes on the same day and (has gotten) overwhelming support.”
Mazur said Quackenbush has been with the department for about six years, almost four years on road patrol.
“Deputy Quackenbush consistently displays a professional, positive attitude and unwavering work ethic,” Mazur said. He went on to say that Quackenbush has been a leader in traffic enforcement, which often leads to larger cases.
“He made several notable felony arrests in 2022, which included illegal weapon and drug possession cases,” he said. “Deputy Quackenbush has developed trust within the department, as shown by him being a field training officer, drug recognition expert and member of the Emergency Response Team, and is looked upon for other special assignments. Deputy Quackenbush has reflected great credit upon himself, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and most deserves to be named Officer of the Year.”
