KENDALL — Students and staff at Kendall Central School are mourning the loss of a longtime elementary teacher.
Amy Laureano died suddenly on Sunday. She was a first grade teacher at the district.
“We are saddened to share news of the unexpected loss of Kendall Elementary School Teacher Amy Laureano,” Superintendent Nicholas Picardo in a message on the district’s website. “Amy was a beloved member of our community, and our thoughts are with her husband, family and friends during this difficult time. We will communicate the details of support for our larger community in the coming days.
“We ask that you please respect the family’s privacy at this time,” he continued.
The district’s website also offered a link to supporting children in times of grief.
Laureano is survived by her husband, three children, her parents and other family members.
The family will receive friends on Friday at the Fowler Funeral Home in Brockport. A memorial service will be conducted Saturday.