KENDALL - Melissa Strelick, assistant prinicpal for grades 7 to 12 in the Kendall Central School District, will become Junior-Senior High School principal on July 1.
Strelick’s promotion was announced earlier this month by the Board of Education. Strelick takes over for Carol D’Agostino, who is retiring.
“It was apparent throughout the interview process and this past school year that Melissa’s ability to lead instructionally, make connections with staff and students, and her ‘all in’ mentality made her a wonderful fit for the position,” said Superintendent Nick Picardo in a news release. “I look forward to working with her in this new capacity.”
Strelick, in addition to assistant principal, has also served Kendal as athletic director. She has served in both positions since July 2022.
“I am excited to have the opportunity to honor the legacy of the school and contribute to the culture of excellence and care.” Strelick said. “I look forward to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to continue our strong tradition of respect, creativity and achievement at Kendall.”
Prior to arriving at Kendall, Strelick served as an administrator for three years in the Fort Mill (S.C.) School District and as a secondary science teacher for nearly 14 years in the Webster Central School District. She has also worked as a pharmaceutical sales representative and a yoga instructor.
Strelick earned a bachelor’s degree in health education from SUNY Cortland in 1999 and a master’s degree in liberal arts and sciences/liberal studies from SUNY Brockport in 2003. In 2019, she completed an educational leadership degree in teaching administration from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.