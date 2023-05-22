BATAVIA — Paul Kesler will be the new principal at John Kennedy Intermediate as of July 1.
The Batavia City School District Board of Education Monday night approved the appointment of Kesler, currently Batavia High School principal. He has led BHS since 2018 and began his career with the district in 2005 as principal of John Kennedy.
“I am thankful for all of the leadership opportunities Batavia has offered me,” said Kesler in a press release. “Being able to hand diplomas to students I have known since kindergarten has been very special. I am so proud of all the work our high school staff has done in helping our students recover from the pandemic and reach graduation. I am excited about the opportunity to return to John Kennedy to utilize my background in elementary education to help the school continue to excel in the future.”
Smith will replace current John Kennedy Principal Brian Sutton who will become director of educational technology July 1.
Superintendent Jason Smith, who recommended Kesler’s appointment, said he has been an exceptional leader in the Batavia City School District for the last 18 years.
“Paul started his career at John Kennedy, and I was thrilled when he approached me about returning,” he said. “Paul’s steadfast commitment to BCSD and the Batavia community is admirable, and I look forward to his return to JK and thank him for his memorable and impactful five years leading BHS.”
Smith and the BCSD leadership team will immediately begin the search process to name a new BHS principal.