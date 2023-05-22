Kesler returning to John Kennedy as principal

BATAVIA – A former principal at John Kennedy Intermediate School will return to the post in July.
Paul Kesler, who has served as principal of Batavia High School since 2018, was approved Monday night by the City School Districts Board of Education as principal of John Kennedy Intermediate, effective July 1. Kesler began his career with the City School District in 2005 as principal of John Kennedy.
“I am thankful for all of the leadership opportunities Batavia has offered me,” Kesler said in a news release. “Being able to hand diplomas to students I have known since kindergarten has been very special. I am so proud of all the work our high school staff has done in helping our students recover from the pandemic and reach graduation. I am excited about the opportunity to return to John Kennedy to utilize my background in elementary education to help the school continue to excel in the future.”
Kesler’s appointment to the new post came following a recommendation from District Superintendent Jason Smith.
“Paul Kesler has been an exceptional leader in the Batavia City School District for the last 18 years,” Smith said in a news release. “Paul started his career at John Kennedy, and I was thrilled when he approached me about returning. Paul’s steadfast commitment to BCSD and the Batavia community is admirable, and I look forward to his return to JK and thank him for his memorable and impactful five years leading BHS.”
A search for a replacement principal at the high school is to begin immediately, the district said.
Kesler, a native of the Utica area, has 26 years of experience in the educational field, beginning as a kindergarten/second-grade teacher at Dr. Louis Cerulli School 34 in the Rochester City School District. He taught kindergarten, second grade and was a reading specialist and instructor at the time he came to Batavia.
He has a bachelor of science in elementary education from SUNY Geneseo and a master’s of science in education from SUNY Brockport. He also has a master of science in educational administration from St. John Fisher College, Rochester. Kesler is certified as a New York State School Administrator/Supervisor.
In 2020, Kessler was a finalist for the superintendent’s position at Pavilion Central School.