Key funding program for rural hospitals extended

DANSVILLE — New York State hospitals have been saved from millions of dollars in losses after federal Medicare reimbursement programs were renewed at the end of 2022.
Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa have worked each year to renew the funding but after the permanent federal budget failed to pass in September, they were able to extend last year’s budget for three months, until Dec. 31.
UR Medicine Noyes Health has been saved from losing over $7.5 million over the next 10 years as a result of the renewed federal Medicare reimbursement programs, according to Schumer’s offices.
Besides Noyes, Wyoming County Community Hospital would have lost $5,428,500 in Low Volume Hospital Funding over 10 years.
Both of the federal programs, the Low-Volume Hospital Program, LVH, and the Medicare-Dependent Hospital, MDH, help provide support to many of Upstate New York’s most underserved hospitals
The programs were set to expire at the end of December 2022 and if they would have lapsed, would have cost rural health systems nearly $145 million during the next 10 years.
Senator Schumer visited UR Medicine Noyes Health, 50 South St, Geneseo, in October to bring awareness to the possible loss of funds that rural hospitals faced.
He noted how rural hospitals had some of their harshest years yet due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that the Low-Volume Hospital, LVH, and Medicare-Dependent Hospital, MDH, programs are pivotal to these facilities being able to continue to provide care.
Schumer said the two programs are critical financial lifelines to hospitals providing care in underserved areas.
In the recent end-of-year federal spending package, Schumer was able to include a two-year extension of both the MDH and the LDH programs.
“This 11th hour extension of the Low-Volume Hospital and Medicare-Dependent Hospital Programs is just what the doctor ordered for rural hospitals in the Southern Tier, Finger Lakes, North Country and across Upstate New York,” Schumer said. “Last year, I stood with health care workers and told them I would not stop fighting to get these vital federal reimbursement programs off life support, and now a promise made is a promise kept. The Low-Volume and Medicare-Dependent Hospital Programs will give our rural health providers the shot in the arm they need to continue provide lifesaving medical care in rural communities across New York.”
The programs provide funding in areas with lower population densities or greater amounts of poverty.
Schumer explained that rural hospitals in Upstate New York face many challenges due to generally serving a population that has a higher percentage of Medicare beneficiaries and attending to a smaller volume of patients compared to urban and suburban hospitals. This means, in order for rural Upstate hospitals to maintain services in these areas, they are often reliant on federal assistance to maintain quality of care.
If the programs are not funded, it would cost Finger Lakes hospitals more than $20 million over the next decade and $145 million across all of New York’s 21 impacted rural hospitals.
Dr. J. Chad Teeters, president and CEO at UR Medicine Noyes Health, said during Schumer’s visit to Noyes that the Medicare funding for small community hospitals “really allows us to stay afloat, but also to provide that depth and breadth of care close to home so that folks don’t have to travel and have access to their where they live.”
The MDH program provides additional funding to rural hospitals with large shares of Medicare patients or 100 or fewer beds if their costs exceed Medicare inpatient payments.
The LDH program provides financial support for smaller hospitals that see very few patients and are located more than 25 miles from the nearest acute care hospital.
“But as we are a transfer center for the Southern Tier, we’ve been looking at reducing access to, really across the southern region of New York State and even into northern Pennsylvania,” Teeter said in October. “People don’t realize we always talk about the small community but Livingston County is 640 square miles and 62,000 residents, and we are the only hospital that provides care for those 62,000 folks across the very wide service.”
