Key funding program for rural hospitals extended

Sen. Charles E. “Chuck” Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks during an October appearance at UR Medicine | Noyes Health in Geneseo. He was there to advocate for the extension of funding for two federal programs that provide aid to rural hospitals.

DANSVILLE — New York State hospitals have been saved from millions of dollars in losses after federal Medicare reimbursement programs were renewed at the end of 2022.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa have worked each year to renew the funding but after the permanent federal budget failed to pass in September, they were able to extend last year’s budget for three months, until Dec. 31.

