ATTICA — It’s always good to get a helping hand.
That’s why employees from Keybank helped with cleaning and upkeep at the Gateway House on Tuesday as part of KeyBank’s 32nd annual Neighbors Make the Difference Day.
The employees volunteered for a variety of service projects in Attica and Rochester.
Gateway Home is a comfort care organization at 91 Main St. in Attica. It provides end-of-life care to people who are medically determined to be in their last stages — typically three months or less.
The care is free, with funding accomplished through donations, bequests, and community support. Admission is based solely on need.
Neighbors Make the Difference Day launched in 1991, KeyBank officials said.
“Neighbors Make the Difference Day is an event our KeyBank teammates look forward to each year as we all take great pride in working in, living in and serving Rochester and Western New York,” said Phil Muscato, KeyBank Rochester Market President and Commercial Sales Leader, in a news release.