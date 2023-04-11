BATAVIA — For a short time on Saturday morning, area kids took over Centennial Park — grabbing as many eggs as they could and looking for golden eggs that would get them chocolate bunnies.
Matt Landers, past Kiwanis Club president and coordinator of the Easter Egg Hunt, said there were 10,000 pieces of candy in 5,000 eggs in the park, along with nine golden eggs.
“The more they collect, the more candy they get,” he said of the 5,000 eggs. “Mostly Hershey’s chocolate — we’ve got some Rolos in there. We’ve got some Starburst in there, a little of everything.”
“Every day, for six days (April 1 through Thursday), we hid one golden egg in the park. Today, those families came to pick up their chocolate bunnies just like the nine winners today,” Landers said. “There were a total of 15 golden eggs that we had today and earlier in the week.”
Oliver’s Candies sold the chocolate bunnies to the Kiwanis Club at a discount, Landers said.
Dave and Alyssa Smith of Batavia were there with their son, Hayden, 8. Vinnie Licata, 7, of Batavia, Hayden’s cousin, was there with his mom, Heather, and Hayden’s and Vinnie’s grandmother, Sue Pike.
Hayden found a golden egg at Centennial Park earlier this week, which earned him a chocolate bunny. The 8-year-old found his golden egg Tuesday. Hayden said it was very hard to find the egg and it took awhile.
“I think it’s fun,” he said of being in the egg hunt.
Vinnie, whose family moved from Holley to Batavia, said he was participating in his first Easter egg hunt in Batavia, but that he’s been in hunts in Holley.
“It’s a lot of running. I like that it’s about running, where you can run,” Vinnie said, admitting that he hurt his foot. It didn’t stop him Saturday morning, though.
After the kids began trying to grab as many eggs as they could, their parents talked about how this event was a chance to for the children to get some fresh air, run around, see some friends from school.
“It’s just fun to see them have a good time,” said Alyssa Smith, a teacher in the Batavia City School District. Heather Licata is also a teacher in the district.
After the hunt was over, Kanon Proefrock of Batavia was interested in trying some of the chocolate bunny he won for finding a golden egg. His mother, Robyn Carbery, was holding onto the bunny so he could have some of it later.
“He actually found it all by himself,” Carbery said of the golden egg. “It was actually one of the first three he picked up. He found it in a tree.”
Kanon was on his first Easter egg hunt, his mother said, carrying him in her arms as he tried to figure out how to open the plastic bag containing the bunny.
“He likes chocolate,” she said. “He was very excited.”
Kanon found a decent number of eggs for a child his size, Carbery said.
“I helped him out when I carried him to about the middle so that he could get a fresh slate,” his mom said. “We’re going home, probably for a nap after this.”
