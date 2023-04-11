BATAVIA — For a short time on Saturday morning, area kids took over Centennial Park — grabbing as many eggs as they could and looking for golden eggs that would get them chocolate bunnies.

Matt Landers, past Kiwanis Club president and coordinator of the Easter Egg Hunt, said there were 10,000 pieces of candy in 5,000 eggs in the park, along with nine golden eggs.

