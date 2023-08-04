ALBION — Free fishing. Free food and drinks. Lots of prizes.
What better way to spend a Saturday?
The 27th Annual Danny Spierdowis Memorial Kids’ Fishing Derby will be from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 12 at Albion Sportsmen’s Association on Keitel Road.
The derby is open to Orleans County residents ages 16 and under, with prizes given to all entrants and special prizes awarded to the winners in all age groups and categories. Last year, 18 children won fishing poles and all entrants received mini-tackle boxes full of tackle.
The not-for-profit club provides drinks and lunch to all the children and parents.
The derby is named in honor of Danny Spierdowis, who died at 19 years old in a car crash Aug. 20, 1990.
Anyone wishing to participate in the derby must register before Aug. 12 by calling or texting Scott DeSmit at 585-815-5150. You can also email him at desmitmail@yahoo.com. Please provide the names and ages of the children and the number of adults attending.