DARIEN LAKE — The Kingdom Bound Festival is returning to Six Flags Darien Lake through Wednesday.
The annual three-day event is one of the largest and longest running Christian music festivals in North America. It will feature more than 40 artists and speakers including Matthew West, Skillet, We The Kingdom, The Newsboys, Anne Wilson, We Are Messengers, Elevation Rhythm, and more across four stages.
“We are so excited to gather once again with friends from across the United States and Canada” said festival director Donna Russo in a news release. “This year’s festival features so many exciting new artists like CAIN, We The Kingdom, Anne Wilson, and Katy Nichole as well as long time favorites like Skillet, The Newsboys, and Matthew West. We can’t wait to be together for these three amazing days.”
Every ticket to the festival also includes access to the rides and waterpark attractions of Six Flags Darien Lake. Special ticket discounts are available for Six Flags Darien Lake Season Pass Holders.
The festival will also feature special events and activities for guests who stay on grounds including bonfires, movies, late night teen events, and new for 2023, a special late-night worship session with Elevation Rhythm. Limited accommodations packages are still available.
“We live in a world that is looking for hope,” Russo said. “Real hope that comes from knowing the God of this universe. Kingdom Bound brings together a collection of artists and speakers who will be sharing that hope with all who attend. Everyone is invited to join us at this summer’s festival!”
Kingdom Bound 2023 is presented by Houghton University. More information is available at KingdomBound.org.