Kinter has attained growth and sustainability

Karen Kinter

BROCKPORT — Karen Kinter is a native of Orleans County and served as Oak Orchard’s CFO for 10 years.

She joins OOH from Rochester Regional Health where she serves as vice president of the Specialty Revenue Program and CEO of RRH Federally Qualified Health Centers. Kinter as interim CEO brings a well-established background in federally qualified health centers and is an executive leader with over 20 years of senior leadership experience.

