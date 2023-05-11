The Kiwanis Kids Club (K Kids) outdid itself this year.
The club started five years ago, selling 200 suckers, or lollipops, as a fundraiser. Things went better each year and this year, the club sold over $1,500 worth of the candy.
“Every year (since 2018), we moved up — 300, 400, 1,100, 1,500,” Kids Club Advisor Aimee Cummings said. Turning to the kids at Pembroke Intermediate School, she asked them how many they sold this year. The kids responded with her, “1,700.”
The money raised from the $1-apiece sale of the suckers goes to the not-for-profit Crossroads House Comfort Care Home in Batavia, a place terminally ill guests may stay in the last three months of their life.
Crossroads House board member Joni Patri is the one who brings the fourth-sixth-grade kids (ages 9 to 12) the candy, which they sell, Cummings said.
“We’re pretty proud of that, because K Kids is basically a smaller group, but they work their buts off. Their families contribute. Their friends contribute,” she said. “This is a really big thing for us.”
People have come in to speak about Crossroads so the kids know what its purpose is, Cummings said.
“We have somebody here who, their grandparent was in Crossroads House. It’s kind of close to everybody’s heart,” Cummings said.
Jacob Bock is president of the Kiwanis Kids Club this year, Tyler Graff is vice president and Lydia Gillard is secretary. Other kids would buy them with money they were given.
“They would put it in an envelope and buy suckers. Then, you would give them how many suckers they wanted,” Jacob said.
The kids who bought them would write their names, grade level and teacher’s name, and how many suckers they wanted, on a sheet.
“Whenever you wanted to get them, you just had to put your money in an envelope and give it to one of the K Kid members. They would bring it to Ms. Cummings,” Tyler said. “Ms. Cummings or a K Kid member would bring it (the candy) to the person.”
The kids said it was amazing to be able to sell about 1,700 suckers this year. Jacob Bock said he had a friend whose grandmother had been a Crossroads House resident.
Jacob will move up to the Jr.-Sr. High School next year, but Tyler and Lydia will be sixth-graders at the Intermediate School, so they can be in the Kids Club again.
For their help this year, Patri gave the kids certificates. She said she wanted to do something nice for the kids.
Cummings said there were 22 kids in the K Kids group this year.
“That’s a big group. We like to keep it fairly small — 20 or below,” she said.
The club used to be fifth-graders and sixth-graders only, but one year, the kids chose to include fourth-graders.
“That’s what we did and the fourth-graders have been great,” Cummings said. “They’ve even run for office and stuff.”
The Pembroke Corfu Darien Kiwanis Club sponsored the Kids Club, Cummings said. The kids worked with Kiwanis to have a Car Cruise at Pembroke Town Park. They’ve had a Trunk-or-Treat event in the fall and Breakfast with Santa in December.
“They had their parents bring cars and they dressed up and they handed out candy,” she said.
The Breakfast with Santa, which the kids really like, has been held in the Maximilian Kolbe Parish Church Hall in East Pembroke. Kiwanis Club members make the breakfast and the Kids Club decorates, serves meals and clears the tables afterward.
“This is one of their favorites — the Breakfast with Santa. They love that,” Cummings said.
For another project, Intermediate School students drew hands, representing themselves, which were put up all over the school.
“We did win an Excellence in Student Service Award this year through BOCES,” she said. “We all went to the board (the Pembroke Board of Education) when they gave me this certificate of recognition for that. That was really nice because a lot of them had never been to a board meeting before.”