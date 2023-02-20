PEMBROKE — The longtime Kutter’s Cheese Factory Retail Store is closing its doors.
The company announced the news Sunday in a Facebook post.
Updated: February 20, 2023 @ 4:13 am
“It’s with a heavy heart that we have to announce that
Kutter’s Cheese Factory Retail Store, after 75 years in business, is closing its doors,” owners Heather and Brian Bailey said in the post.
Conditions including outrageous shipping costs, discontinued cheeses, rising costs and labor shortages have made it impractical to continue, they said.
“It’s so difficult to say goodbye to our wonderful, selfless and hard working employees and to you, our customers,” the Baileys said. We’ve had the privilege to meet so many wonderful people and exchange smiles and our love of cheese. Someday we may find our way back to business somewhere but in the mean time we’ll just say so long for now.
“I hope you will have fond memories of our store and we will most certainly have fond memories of you,” they continued.
