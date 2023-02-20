Mark Gutman/Daily NewsSome of the remaining cheese in the cooler at Kutters Cheese Factory in Corfu on Monday. The products that are left will be on sale Tuesday when the store opens at 10 a.m.

CORFU — The sale of all products at Kutter’s Cheese Factory Retail Store drew a steady crowd Monday and will continue Tuesday until the store, a 75-year presence in the community, is empty.

Brian Bailey, who has co-owned Kutter’s with his wife, Heather, since 2009, said choosing to close has been an awfully tough decision to have to make.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1