A labor of love
SILVER SPRINGS — Call it “the real thing.”
What began as a visit to a West Virginia antique shop led to a lot more for Dave and the late Janet Phillips. It turned out they shared a mutual passion, which has culminated in a museum celebrating all things Coca-Cola.
A one-year anniversary ribbon cutting celebration is slated for 3 p.m. Monday. The public is encouraged to attend and tour the location.
Dave and Janet met in the early 1970s. They fell in love, were married shortly after, and went on to earn teaching degrees.
Janet taught in the Perry Central School District until her health declined. Dave taught in the Letchworth Central School District for 25 years until he retired in 2012.
After retiring, the couple were on their way home from Florida and needed to stop for gasoline, so they stopped at Fancy Gap in West Virginia. They soon passed an antique shop that Janet insisted they explore.
Dave reluctantly agreed and the pair toured the antique shop together. During that visit they both saw a glass Coca-Cola pitcher.
That glass pitcher would later become the foundation of what grew to be a much larger collection the couple collected throughout the next 10 years. It is now on display, among many other collectibles, what’s now the Coca-Cola Barn Museum at 3872 Sowerby Rd.
When Dave saw the pitcher, he said, “That would be great to have so when the grandkids come, we could fill it with Coca-Cola thus spoiling them like grandparents are supposed to do!”
They purchased the item and shortly after decided they wanted Coca-Cola glasses to pair it with.
“Our quest began.” Dave said. “I think what intrigued us was the red color and the fact there is so much out there to collect. We decided to try and get a wide variety of collectibles.
“A person could collect just tins or glasses or even serving trays,” he said. “We tried to look for unique items.”
The Phillips collected so many Coca-Cola related items together that the items now fill an entire barn.
Janet, who suffered from rheumatoid arthritis and complications from a car accident, passed away suddenly in 2021. The couple had been married for nearly 48 years.
They had six children and now 19 grandchildren.
Dave opened the museum last year in honor of Janet. He noted she was always there for him as well as others.
“She never put her needs first,” he said. “She experienced pain on a daily basis but was a trooper at heart. She was a prayer warrior for anyone in need even when she herself was in extreme pain. She would pray into the night until sleep overtook her and sometimes that was in the wee hours or the night. She was faithful to her Lord and Savior. She always was an encouragement to me and others. She loved her family and would do anything for them. We miss her greatly.
“I hope people who see the collection see what Janet and I spent years doing happily together,” he continued. “I have so many memories from those years of traveling together on a quest for those unique items. A lot of her is in this collection. That is why I’ve chosen to make it a memorial to her as she played a huge part in it.”
Dave advises anybody who collects anything to do your research ahead of time. It’s a learning process which he’s still learning himself.
Among the best finds during the years he spent collecting with Janet is the very first item they found together — the glass pitcher.
“It began a period in our life together that I’ll cherish forever,” Dave said.