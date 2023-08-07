BATAVIA — The Batavia City School District will have a new business administrator, Andrew Lang, in October.
The Board of Education appointed Lang Monday evening during its regular meeting. Lang will replace Scott Rozanski, who will retire Oct. 10 after about 20 years with the district.
Superintendent Jason Smith and the board welcomed Lang, who was there with his family, during the meeting.
Smith said Lang has had five years of experience at Royalton-Hartland as business administrator there.
“He and I kind of worked side-by-side when I was at my old district (Lyndonville),” Smith said during the meeting. “I’m very pleased to introduce Andrew Lang to our team. He’ll be starting Oct. 2.”
During the meeting, Lang said, “I’d just like to say thank you. I appreciate the board, the opportunity to serve the community, the district that my kids either attend or will be attending. I really look forward to being a part of the Batavia CSD team.”
Board member John Reigle took a moment to welcome Lang and congratulate Rozanski on his upcoming retirement.
In a press release issued Monday, the district said Lang is a graduate of Erie Community College and the State University of New York at Brockport, where he received his bachelor of science degree, his master’s in educational administration, and a certificate of advanced study as a school business leader.
“I am honored and excited to be part of the Batavia City School District team. As a Batavia resident, a parent to four children in the district, and with my wife a BCSD grad, I’m thrilled with the opportunity to join this community in a professional capacity. I’m looking forward to having an active role in supporting the district’s mission, vision, and goals for the future,” Lang said in the press release.
Smith said Lang will be a wonderful addition to the district’s leadership team.
“Along with his successful experience in the Royalton-Hartland Central School District, his ties to our Batavia community, and more specifically, our school district, give him an unmatched perspective,” Smith said in the release. “He has big shoes to fill with the departure of our respected colleague Scott Rozanski, but I’m confident Andrew is up to the challenge, and I look forward to working closely with him.”
After leaving the meeting, Rozanski said it’s been an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Batavia for two decades.
“I feel ... that we’ve met the needs of the students and the community,and done improvements in a cost-effective manner over those 20 years,” he said.
Rozanski said he will work with Lang for about a week to help him during the transition. After that, he said, he would be available as needed.
In the press release, the district said that as a key advisor to the superintendent, Rozanski oversaw the preparation and administration of the district’s annual operating and capital budgets, administration of internal business operations, audits, management of state aid, insurance, transportation, contract negotiations, and planning of capital construction projects.
“The board has continually provided balance in offering increased opportunities and improvements to both the students and to the community in a cost-effective manner and often at times without increasing the local burden,” Rozanski said in the press release. “Personally, it has truly been both a deeply satisfying and rewarding aspect of my career, and I am pleased to have been a part of contributing to the many accomplishments. I will always cherish my time here, my Batavia CSD colleagues and the fine people of Batavia.”