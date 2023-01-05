WARSAW — A series of longtime and newly-appointed officials were sworn in Tuesday during the annual Wyoming County Board of Supervisors meeting.
The annual meeting helps set the direction for the upcoming year in county government.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early, then some snow showers later at night. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Updated: January 5, 2023 @ 2:23 am
WARSAW — A series of longtime and newly-appointed officials were sworn in Tuesday during the annual Wyoming County Board of Supervisors meeting.
The annual meeting helps set the direction for the upcoming year in county government.
Among the newly sworn-in this year are Sheriff David Linder and Treasurer Robin LaWall.
Each was elected in November. They had been serving in an acting capacity since last year’s retirements of former sheriff Gregory Rudolph and Treasurer Cheryl Mayer.
Leah Nowotarski was also sworn in as public defender. She was appointed in December to replace longtime public defender Norman Effman, who has also retired.
Nowotarski had served the previous 11 years as the county’s assistant public defender.
Other swearings-in included:
n Colin Regan was sworn in as undersheriff. He started with the Sheriff’s Office since 2005 as a deputy and was promoted to sergeant in December 2013.
He is certified as a Drug Recognition Expert and was recognized in 2018 for his work in stopping drunk and impaired drivers.
n District Attorney Donald O’Geen was sworn into his latest term after being re-elected in November.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.