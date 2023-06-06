ALBION — It’s a longtime tradition, but it’s new to Albion.
This was the first time Albion was one of the legs for the Law Enforcement Torch Run to support Special Olympics New York. and the Flame of Hope made its way through the village Monday morning.
There are two other stops in the next two days, continuing an event that’s more than 30 years old. Together with local athletes and supporters, Law Enforcement Torch Run representatives raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics New York.
The group that was running or walking gathered around Special Olympics of New York Senior Director of Development Erica Raepple before the Torch Run began. Raepple said law enforcement has a special bond with Special Olympics.
“You guys are the guardians of the Flame of Hope, which we have with us today for our athletes,” she told the officers from Albion Police Department and the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office who joined the other participants. “You guys are their heroes. You guys are the reason that when they compete, they do their best.”
Raepple thanked the officers who came out to support Special Olympics by buying the T-shirts. In the state last year, law enforcement alone raised about $2.4 million for Special Olympics, Raepple said.
“We’re able to continue our programming, like our Unified programs and our traditional sports programming.”
Special Olympics does more than just torch runs, Raepple said to the crowd.
“We’re sending a local officer from Buffalo over to Berlin. He’s actually leaving today (Monday) to run the final leg in the Torch Relay,” she said. “He’ll actually be on ESPN next week for our World Team. We are not just a local program. We are international, but we can’t do it without your support.”
Raepple said it was great for the students who were taking part to participate, because the Special Olympics is doing this for them.
The senior director of development said Village Board member Tim McMurray had reached out to her after being in a Torch Run in West Seneca, wanting to do something in this area.
“It took a couple of months to plan it,” she said. Raepple estimated there were about 20 to 30 participants in Monday’s run. Albion students and community members were in the group as well.
“We do about 20 of them throughout Western New York and over 50 throughout the state,” she said.
Asked whether she expected 20-30 participants, Raepple said, “You never know with a first-year event, so it’s great to see the support,”
The fundraising comes from sponsorships and T-shirt purchases.
“We probably sold enough shirts to sponsor an athlete, a local Special Olympics athlete for an entire year, so that cost about $500,” Raepple said.
McMurray said he’s done torch runs a couple of different times and contacted Raepple after doing a Torch Run leg in Niagara Falls with Police Chief David Mogle.
“We decided we’d like to get one out here to try to raise awareness out here in Orleans County,” he said. “Erica reached out this year so we could start organizing this one.”
He asked Mogle to run in Niagara Falls with him so the chief could see what it was like.
“It’s easier to have someone do it than to explain it to them,” he said.
Leslie Daum of Waterport is a volunteer and has donated to support Special Olympics since 1979, when the International Special Olympics were at SUNY Brockport. She planned to walk in this event and was excited to be part of it, having done other walks.
“I know Tim and I know several of the policemen,” she said. “The athletes who participate don’t know the word ‘disability.’ They’re just special people. They love what they do.”
Mogle was the one who would start off with the torch before passing it to another officer. He said the torch would be his to carry until Raepple told him to pass it to someone else.
“They just handed it to me,” he said with a laugh.