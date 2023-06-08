HOLLEY — The law office that’s been at 23 Public Square for decades is still there, but it’s been under new management since earlier this year.
Kevin Johnson and Roy Heise are partners in the firm of Klafehn, Heise & Johnson PLLC. The firm held a grand opening last week at the office.
“We have three attorneys total and we rotate time between here — in Holley — and our main office (109 Main St.) in Brockport,” he said. “We have a staff as well. There’s nine staff people who rotate and care of the office as well.”
The firm bought the office from longtime attorney Jeff Martin, who plans to retire. Martin has had a practice in the village for about 42 years.
“With Jeff, we worked out an arrangement. It’s been his practice for a long, long time. We had to come to terms to take over his practice,” Johnson said.
Johnson said the Holley office has about 1,000 square feet, whereas the Brockport office has about 4,000 square feet.
“We have a ton of clients in Orleans County already. We have a location closer to them,” he said. “I can’t tell you how many Orleans County clients are saying, ‘Good, I can just drive myself to Holley. I don’t have to drive all the way to Brockport. They prefer it. It’s just like anything. People like staying close to home if they can.”
Johnson stopped to shake hands with a resident who congratulated him on the grand opening and told him, “It’s a pleasure. Thank you. Nice to meet you.”
Martin had recently renovated the office, which made things more convenient for the new firm, Johnson said. Johnson said he hopes his firm can grow the office.
“We’ve grown a lot as a firm because we put the needs of the client first and I think if we continue to do that here in Holley, it will be a very successful thing.”
Martin said he was looking to retire from real estate, estate and municipal law.
“Kevin heard, I think, through the rumor mill, that I was planning on retiring. He approached me and asked me what my plans were. I said ideally, I’d like to find somebody to come in here and take things over. He expressed interest in doing that, so we were able to put an arrangement together,” Martin said.
The office at 23 Public Square used to be the Law Office of Jeffrey R. Martin.
“I used to be a partner at Heath & Martin, a firm here in the village. That partnership was dissolved and then I came over here,” he said. Martin has been a lifelong Holley resident. He said he opened this office as a sole practitioner about four years ago.
“I’m just finishing up some work that’s in progress. I’m not taking anything new on,” he said. “I come in maybe a couple of days a week, just part-time. I try to give Kevin and his employees space, not get in their way when they’re here.”
Martin said he’s winding down some estate law work with clients and may continue to come to the office for another month or two.
“There are certain time limits that apply (to the estate cases). I’m just trying to get those completed. I’m almost there,” he said.
Martin said he’s shared information with the new firm.
“My main concern, when I was retiring, was making sure my clients were left in good hands and if they chose to continue coming to the office in Holley, that they would have the option to do that,” he said. “It worked out perfectly for me. Kevin’s acquired over 90% of my clients.”
Martin said Klafehn, Heise & Johnson practices the same kind of law that he did.
“I feel comfortable leaving my clients in good hands with that firm. I’ve known Kevin for 15 years, great reputation,” he said. “We’re excited about it.”