Funding aims to boost broadband

Sen. Charles Schumer is among the lawmakers aiming to improve New York state’s broadband access.

The state will receive $100 million in federal funding from through the American Rescue Plan to expand high-speed internet — the largest targeted investment in affordable housing connectivity in the nation. New York estimates this funding will allow it to connect 100,000 homes and families to affordable, high-speed internet across the state.

The new federal investment comes from the $10 billion in the American Rescue Plan’s Capital Projects Fund (CPF), a program designed to address the challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in rural America, Tribal communities, and low- and moderate-income communities. Sen. Charles Schumer, Gov. Kathy Hochul, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said a key priority of the CPF is to make funding available to help ensure that all communities have access to high-quality modern infrastructure, including reliable, affordable high-speed broadband needed to access critical services.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1