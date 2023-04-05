The state will receive $100 million in federal funding from through the American Rescue Plan to expand high-speed internet — the largest targeted investment in affordable housing connectivity in the nation. New York estimates this funding will allow it to connect 100,000 homes and families to affordable, high-speed internet across the state.
The new federal investment comes from the $10 billion in the American Rescue Plan’s Capital Projects Fund (CPF), a program designed to address the challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in rural America, Tribal communities, and low- and moderate-income communities. Sen. Charles Schumer, Gov. Kathy Hochul, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said a key priority of the CPF is to make funding available to help ensure that all communities have access to high-quality modern infrastructure, including reliable, affordable high-speed broadband needed to access critical services.
New York’s Affordable Housing Connectivity Program is a competitive grant program designed to fund high-speed, reliable broadband infrastructure to and within low-income housing buildings. CPF funds will be used to upgrade internet access in affordable housing units. The plan submitted to Treasury and being approved today represents 29% of the state’s total allocation under the Capital Project Funds program. New York submitted plans for the remainder of their Capital Project Funds and these applications are currently under review by the Department of Treasury.
“We’re now seeing real results go to people and that is very, very important,” Schumer said. Schumer said the money New York will receive will help close “the digital divide” for communities across the state.
“As I traveled New York state, I saw so many people who didn’t have internet access — whether they were rural areas where the last mile was too expensive or in urban areas and they were only 500 feet from fiber, but they couldn’t afford the monthly payment,” he said. “During COVID, we saw how essential this was. We saw how people driving to libraries and fast-food restaurants and other places miles from their homes ...
People were sitting in parking lots for hours just to log on for the day, to go to work, talk with a doctor or do whatever else was needed.
“That shouldn’t happen no matter how small a community is ...” he said.
Hochul said affordable, reliable broadband access is essential to connect New Yorkers with work, education and government services, but still out of reach for far too many families.
“This critical funding to unlock high-speed internet for thousands of New York renters will build on the success of our ConnectALL broadband initiative while supporting the goals our five-year plan to build and preserve more affordable housing,” she said.
The $1.2 billion ConnectALL initiative has made investments in mapping and data collection; grant programs to support municipal open-access infrastructure, rural broadband projects, and innovative service delivery pilots, Schumer, Gillibrand and Hochul say. It’s made broadband upgrades in affordable housing, reforms to streamline deployment and remove regulatory hurdles; and the development of a statewide Digital Equity Plan and Digital Equity Grant Program.
Gillibrand reiterated that during the pandemic, “We saw how important high-quality broadband is for business, health care, school, and more. That’s why, when we wrote the American Rescue Plan, we included robust funding for broadband delivery, which can create new economic opportunities, raise property values and improve people’s life and health outcomes. I’m excited to work with the White House, Leader Schumer and Governor Hochul to get this project moving.”
