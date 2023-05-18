ALBANY — As an influx of undocumented immigrants creates increasing difficulties in New York City and some portions of upstate, some GLOW region lawmakers are calling for greater transparency from Gov. Kathy Hochul.
“New York City and New York State declared themselves a sanctuary, and now that it is creating a problem, they are pushing that problem to other communities with no transparency, no communication, and no resources,” said State Sen. Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda in a statement. “The lack of leadership on this issue has been shameful. The public deserves answers, municipalities deserve the right to make decisions in the best interests of their communities, and our most vulnerable populations — including our veterans — deserve to be assured that they will not be displaced in order to house migrants.”
Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes, R-Caledonia, also weighed in Wednesday, as state GOP lawmakers conducted a news conference to discuss their omnibus immigration policy in light of the crisis resulting from New York City’s “sanctuary city” status.
Migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border are being bused in at a rate that exceeds New York City’s capabilities, Byrnes said.
The state is sending migrants to communities Byrnes’ office said it’s her understanding that state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services is evaluating localities in all counties, including facilities such as schools and colleges as mass shelter sites.
“This is a humanitarian crisis that was created by one-party rule makers in Albany and Washington failing to have a real plan in place,” Byrnes said in her own statement. “The lives of thousands of desperate people are at stake here. Our government has failed to come up with a solution. This crisis requires immediate attention.”
Byrnes is a sponsor of legislation drafted by Assemblyman Ed Ra, R-Franklin Square, that will create oversight for humanitarian aid funding through reports to state Legislature from the governor and audits by the comptroller.
“While I support lawful migrants seeking to work hard and achieve the American Dream, this crisis is a national security risk that our nation’s leaders are forcing into small town communities,” Byrnes said. “Unlike the lawful migrants who come here year-after-year to work with us on our farms and in our businesses and have become an extension of our families, the migrants flooding our borders, being bused across our state right now, have no checks or screening.”
New York City is struggling to house tens of thousands of migrants, most of them from Latin America, and Hudson Valley leaders are pushing back against efforts to relocate some of the migrants.
Last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an Executive Order to help provide aid to asylum seekers expected to arrive in New York as federal Title 42 immigration policy expires. The Executive Order will provide the state with greater flexibility to procure the resources necessary for municipalities to support asylum seekers while also allowing the state to increase the number of National Guard service members providing logistical and operational support, the state said in a news release.
“For more than a year, we have been working closely with Mayor Adams to provide support and advocate for federal resources to address the large numbers of asylum seekers arriving in New York City,” Hochul said in a news release from her office. “With Title 42 [expiring], the circumstances on the ground are expected to change significantly and this Executive Order will be an important part of our coordinated response. I have spoken to Mayor Adams and County Executives throughout New York as we work to address this situation.”