LE ROY — In a Sunday ceremony, Botts Fiorito American Legion Post -576 honored the four chaplains who gave their lives to save others.

“For 80 years we’ve remembered the bravery of the four Army chaplains, also referred to as the Immortal Chaplains or the Dorchester Chaplains,” said Dave Rumsey, post commander for Botts Fiorito American Legion Post -576.

