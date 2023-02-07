LE ROY — In a Sunday ceremony, Botts Fiorito American Legion Post -576 honored the four chaplains who gave their lives to save others.
“For 80 years we’ve remembered the bravery of the four Army chaplains, also referred to as the Immortal Chaplains or the Dorchester Chaplains,” said Dave Rumsey, post commander for Botts Fiorito American Legion Post -576.
The day commemorates the sinking of the U.S.A.T. Dorchester during World War II off the coast of Greenland. Slightly more than 900 men were aboard, mostly U.S. Army personnel bound for the European Theater.
Among them, four newly-minted chaplains: Clark Poling, a Dutch Reformed minister; John Washington, a Catholic priest; George Fox, a Methodist minister; and Alexander Goode, a Jewish rabbi.
Just after midnight on Feb. 3, 1943 a German U-Boat fired a torpedo striking the Dorchester’s boiler room. She sank in about 20 minutes.
As the ship sank the four chaplains helped men over the side. When life jackets ran out, they gave up theirs. As the ship slipped beneath the surface the four chaplains were seen linking arms, all in prayer according to each’s tradition.
Immediately following the disaster the American Legion, the Boy Scouts of America and other organizations began working to get Congress to award these four individuals the Medal of Honor. Although a special Congressional Gold Medal was awarded the four chaplains soon after the event, no action has ever been taken on the Medal of Honor.
“We are here (Sunday) to honor the four chaplains, the 668 men who lost their lives and the 250 men who were never rescued when the Dorchester sank,” Rumsey said.
