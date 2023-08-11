LE ROY — The town has secured about $15.2 million in funding for a project to offer municipal water to 342 properties not connected to the system.
Planning is for the $19,472,000 infrastructure project to start next year.
Town Supervisor Jim Farnholz said this week that Water District No. 12 was officially formed after a waiting period ended in mid-July. The waiting period began after the Town Board approved creating the water district during a June 15 meeting.
“After there was the 30-day waiting period, no one was submitted a petition for permissive referendum. The district was formed. That was the step before you can officially receive funding,” Farnholz said Thursday. “Subsequent to that, we did receive our official notice of funding from the federal government through (USDA) Rural Development. We had a %5.7 million grant and approval for a $9.5 million loan at 2.8% interest for 38 years, which was actually a little bit less. We were figuring 3%. We have been successful in getting the bulk of the money from Rural Development.”
The town supervisor said Le Roy submitted a request to the state for a $5 million infrastructure grant.
“Typically, we’ll hear about that in November or December, before the first of the year,” Farnholz said, expressing confidence that the grant will come through.
“These are the kinds of projects they like to fund, By our standards, it’s a big project, but by the state’s standards, it’s not,” he said.
Farnholz said the state likes to fund projects like this because it can fund it in one grant.
“They can actually do the grant without giving a single municipality all their money out of their plot,” he said.
Once Le Roy has all the project funding and the funding matches the anticipated costs, the project can be put out to bid.” Farnholz said.
“Hopefully the bids come in at or below your costs,” he said. “I would like to go out to bid in late winter or early spring.”
Once the funding is in, a bond for the project will be proposed and a notification will be made.
“There’s a notification and a 30-day waiting period with that. Every step requires a 30-day waiting period in general,” he said.
If the $5 million grant comes through, Farnholz said there will probably be another public hearing.
“I’ll probably have a public hearing to bring everybody up to speed with the funding,” he said, “The first big hurdle was the federal funding.”