Le Roy budget includes 9.1% increase

LE ROY — The Le Roy Central School District plans to hold the line on the tax levy in the coming year, proposing that it stays at about $10.66 million in 2023-24.
The spending plan of about $30.2 million, to be voted on next week, is $2,518,520 higher than it was this year, a 9.1% jump, district leaders noted during Tuesday night’s budget hearing.
The district is adding 2.5 full-time-equivalent positions between Wolcott Street School and the Jr.-Sr. High School — two in special education and a half-time position in instructional support.
“If you look at costs associated with them and other things we talked about and mentioned ... you see why we have a 9.1 (percent) budget-to-budget increase,” Superintendent Merritt Holly said.
District resident John Johnson asked if Le Roy still needs all campuses.
“Has any of that been looked at?” he asked.
Holly said currently, the district has Wolcott Street School for Universal Pre-K through third grade and for grades four through six and the Jr.-Sr. High School for the grades after that.
“We’re busting at the seams over at the high school where we’re at with instructional space,” he said. “We’re maximizing this building to its full capacity between both buildings. For use-wise ... we’re using every piece that we have going — this auditorium, the one auditorium over there (at the High School) the gymnasiums are used for modified sports and then the JV and varsity and JV at the other building practices down here (at Wolcott).”
Outside groups meet in the cafeterias, Holly said.
“We’re at this campus for our youth all the time being used,” he said. “We have that great relationship with our programming and our community for people to use it.”
District resident Barbara Loftus noted the 2.5 positions being added, but asked how many teachers are going to retire. Foeller said there will be six retiring.
Holly said three teachers in each building.
Loftus asked if those teachers will be replaced and Holly said Le Roy will replace all the positions.
The proposed tax levy is $10,667,160. Teaching costs would go up a little over $213,000 in the budget, from $7,572,720 this year to $7,786,079 next year. The special education budget would go up from $3,688,988 to $3,931,093. The transportation budget increase would be from $1,209,377 to $1,352,974.
Holly and Business Administrator Brian Foeller said the state has underfunded the district for years in Foundation Aid.
“With New York state’s new budget, they’re trying to rectify the state aid formula for schools,” Foeller said of the $18,522,348 in state aid for Le Roy. “We are in a much better position, getting more state aid, because we’ve been underfunded for so many years. We are seeing an increase, about $2 million in state aid.”
Holley said the district is lucky to have two school resource officers.
“If you look at ... schools in our county, most other (districts) besides Batavia, have had a great partnership with Genesee County and are handling it that way, through Genesee County, and yet, we’re lucky to have the two here at the village of Le Roy,” he said.
Enrollment figures have been flat in the six years Holly’s been at Le Roy, Holly said.
“You’re not seeing the huge ebb and flow of numbers,” he said. “We’re at 1,185 students UPK through 12. If you look at that across the board, we average anywhere from low to mid 80s to low 90s in many of the classes throughout Le Roy. We have a few smaller ones in K and 1 right now. I harken back to comparing to years past, where there were some groups where we were up in the 120s, 130s. You look at that across the county, across the state, there are declining enrollment numbers from where we were back in the ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s.”
Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Wolcott Street School Media Center. The first proposition is the budget. Proposition No. 2 is to allow Woodward Memorial Library to spend $360,000 to support the library in 2023-24. Incumbent Jacalyn Whiting is running unopposed for her Board of Education seat and Denise Duthe is running for the seat currently held by Richard Lawrence, who is not running for re-election.