LE ROY — Two Le Roy businesses are looking for entries for a 2023-24 dog calendar contest as they attempt to raise money to help the Le Roy Ambulance Service, Inc. buy a new ambulance.
There are still a couple of weeks for the community to submit entries. Nancy Crocker of Empire Realty Group in Le Roy and Cindy Lee, owner of VIP K9 LLC a dog grooming and training business in Le Roy, have organized the fundraiser along with Le Roy Ambulance Chief of Operations Chris Scopano.
“All the entries have to be in by noon on Aug. 11. At 6 p.m. on Aug. 11, on the Facebook page, VIP K9 will draw 12 names,” Crocker said. “Those dogs will be featured on a calender, one for each month.
Dog owners who want their animals to be part of this can either use a photo they have of their dog or take a new picture.”
There’s a $5 fee for each entry.
“All of that goes to the Le Roy Ambulance,” Crocker said. “The calendars will be ready for September.”
There will be a $10 donation per calendar.
Crocker said she tried to come up with something different as a fundraiser. There have already been over 100 entries submitted, due to word-of-mouth about the fundraiser.
“This has been a big, big success already and we’re nowhere near Aug. 11. I don’t have a dog, but people really love their dogs,” Crocker said. “I always wanted to do something for the ambulance. This just came to me a few weeks ago. It’s going to be interesting to see how these calendars sell because people are already making orders for these calendars.”
To enter a dog to be considered for the calendar, go to Crocker’s office at Empire Realty Group, 7133 W. Main Rd., or go to VIP K9, LLC, 70-72 W. Main St. The information required is the dog’s name, owner’s name and a phone number.
“We don’t need pictures right now. Once we pull the 12 names, then we need the pictures,” Crocker said.
“We’re thinking a lot of people are going to get them (calendars) for Christmas presents. We’re starting the sale early,” she added. “We’re hoping it’s going to be a big success. It’s looking that way so far.”
Lee said that on Sunday, she counted about $600 in entry fee donations.
“There’s no limit and there’s no limit to how many times someone can enter their dog, but they can only win once. People want their dogs to be supermodels,” she said, laughing. “I know that people are dog lovers and are proud of their dogs. The ambulance is such a critical need in our community and we’ll do whatever we can to help them.”
At VIP K9, Lee says she has a jar to accept money from people entering dogs for the calendar.
“There’s also a note on it that says you’re welcome to donate without entering the contest,” she said.
Le Roy Ambulance does so much for the community and keeps the community safe, Lee said
“We should do what we can to support them because we’re the ones who benefit from their services,” she said.
Scopano said there are over 100,000 on a 2016 ambulance that the service is looking to replace. The ambulance is still usable on calls, but was in the shop for about nine weeks being repaired and still has problems.
“We figured we’d replace it before we’re in a jam. We don’t want it to break down and interrupt service to our community,” he said. “It’s back now. It’s operational now. It’s OK, The lead times on a new ambulance are two to three years out.”
The cost for a new ambulance right now is about $200,000, Scopano said.
“That’s why we’re looking to get ahead. We purchased this one in 2016 for roughly $110,000. You see the cost increase,” he said. “Our fundraising goal is to acquire enough funds to purchase it and not have to take a loan out.”
The Ambulance Service is doing a couple of other fundraisers to try to buy an ambulance.
“Currently we have a cash raffle at the end of September. There’s still tickets available for that. The top prize is $500 and there are four $100 prizes.” Scopano said.
People may buy tickets for that raffle may get them by contacting the Le Roy Ambulance Service at (585) 768-8612.
Tickets have all been sold for another raffle the Ambulance Service is doing Sept. 9 at the Excelsior Hook & Ladder Co., 10 Lent Ave. The grand prize at that event is $10,000.
“We’re going to have a live and silent auction — there are high-value prizes we’re raffling off,” Scopano said.
The Ambulance Service will continue to use the 2016 Mercedes Sprinter ambulance for a couple of more years until it can get the new ambulance.
“We’re either going to trade it in or privately sell it,” he said. “We might sell it to another ambulance service.”
Altogether, the Ambulance Service has three vehicles.
“We have two transport ambulances and one ALS, paramedic-level fly car. the fly car, it responds to secondary emergencies or to assist the primary crew. It’s usually staffed by a supervisor.”