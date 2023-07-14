LE ROY — Gary and Eleanor Wilcox, who gave many years of community service to the Le Roy community now have a research library in their memory.
Family and friends of the former Le Roy residents celebrated the dedication of The Gary and Eleanor Wilcox Library Thursday evening. The library is located in the Academic Building — a building for which Gary Wilcox cut the ribbon 26 years ago — behind the LeRoy House, 23 S. Main St.
Bruce Wilcox and his brother, Paul Wilcox, both California residents, made it to Le Roy for the dedication Thursday evening. Their brother, Jeffrey, was unable to make the trip from his home in Virginia.
“The board here did on amazing job of getting this organized,” Bruce Wilcox said. “I just reached out to them almost a year ago, just looking for a way to honor our parents, who both spent a lot of time here as volunteers. Our parents had been active in Le Roy civic and cultural activities for many, many years. This is the one institution they were both very engaged with throughout their time here.”
In retirement, Gary Wilcox was one of a group of people who turned the Academic Building into what it is today, Bruce Wilcox said. It was a building which, in Bruce’s youth, had been a “wreck.”
“It was a boarded-up old building and they spent about five years to turn it into the beautiful place that it is now,” he said. “My mother was on the Board of Directors here; was a docent, giving tours for a number of years. This was the one place that their activities in the village overlap.”
Because of that and because of their involvement in education, dedicating the research library to his parents seemed like the natural thing to do, he said.
In 1997, Gary Wilcox cut the ribbon on the building, which housed the Jell-O Museum and the research library. Gary Wilcox was a 40-year resident of Le Roy and had an impact on the community in several ways. From 1962 until his retirement in 1991, he worked in the Le Roy Central School District, first as music teacher and band director, then as High School principal starting in 1969, and finally as superintendent from 1985 until 1991. Gary Wilcox, who died in 2017 at age 83 in Falls Church, Va., served on the Historical Society board and had a lot to do with the renovations to the old school building that became the Jell-O Museum and the research library.
Eleanor Wilcox, who died in 2022 at age 86 in Falls Church, categorized materials at the library over the years, Wolfe said. Eleanor Wilcox’s community involvement included volunteer work with the Historical Society, the Jaycees, the First Baptist Church, Meals on Wheels, the Le Roy Ambulance Service and the Fresh Air Fund — opening the family home during the summer to young people from New York City’s underserved communities. She worked for many years at Genesee Community College where she taught English.