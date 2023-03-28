LE ROY — Even though Sam Mayer is now living across the country, they continue to do their home community of Le Roy proud.
Mayer, now a senior at The Gregory School in Arizona, took third at states for Arizona’s Poetry Out Loud competition.
“I feel happy and satisfied about placing third in states,” said Mayer, who prefers a gender-neutral pronoun. “I feel that I recited everything to the best of my ability, and it’s honestly a relief that I don’t need to deal with the stress of nationals. At the end of regionals and states, all participants received certificates and bags of poetry books.”
This was not the first time Mayer competed at Poetry Out Loud, having participated twice before. Once was as a freshman and another as a junior, without advancing beyond the classroom level.
Mayer this year practiced a lot more when it came to everything after the classroom level, but practiced a lot less before the classroom level.
“I didn’t connect to my poems in previous years, so it was much harder to memorize and create a performance out of them, even though one was only six lines,” Mayer said. “Committing to a poem I enjoyed and had a connection with was a completely different experience. The poems themselves made all the difference.”
Mayer recited “Summer” by Chen Chen; “Edgar Allan Poe is Reached at the Baltimore Harbor by the Shadows That Pursue Him” by Fernando Valverde (translated by Caroline Forche); and “Dirge in Woods” by George Meredith.
Poetry Out Loud requires participants to select their poems from the Poetry Out Loud library, so Mayer chose poems by going through it and browsing their “Celebrating LGBTQ Pride” and “Eerie Poems” collections for their first two poems, choosing the ones that caught their eye.
For their third, it had to be pre 20th century, so Mayer browsed around until finding one that sounded like it rhymed by accident.
“‘Summer’ particularly holds a place in my heart after working with it for months,” Mayer said. “It’s a box of memories, with splendiferousness and Jigglypuff and a deeply personal queer experience. On top of that, for winning the school competition, the English department gifted me a book of Chen Chen’s poetry, so I have a physical treasure of what ‘Summer’ means to me.”
Mayer said “Summer” caught their eye by feeling conversational and personal, and by being understandable on a basic level on their first read-through. Jigglypuff, Mayer’s favorite Pokémon, is also used metaphorically in the poem, which Mayer really enjoyed.
As for “Edgar Allan Poe is Reached at the Baltimore Harbor by the Shadows That Pursue Him.” Mayer said it is a very different poem.
“It doesn’t have such a clear meaning or plot, but it still feels like being taken on a walk in the dark,” Mayer said. “I like its allusions to The Raven and other works by Poe, and the eerie mood it sets with its vocabulary and structure.”
“Dirge in Woods” was selected due to the pre 20th century requirement, so Mayer said its subtle rhyme scheme was the main selling point. Still, they said its a poem with a lot of emotion behind it, and gives the reader the opportunity to think about death in the woods.
Mayer said most of their exposure and interaction with poetry has been through school, though some games they play use poetry in ways they really enjoy at times.
“I don’t write my own poems, but I love to write other things, like short stories and visual novels,” Mayer said. “For a poem to draw my interest, usually that means it’s possible to get a basic understanding of it the first time I read it, and also it has a connection to something I enjoy.”