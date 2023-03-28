Le Roy native finds meaning in verse

Le Roy native Sam Mayer has placed third in Arizona’s Poetry Out Loud competition. Mayer said the poems themselves made the difference this year.

LE ROY — Even though Sam Mayer is now living across the country, they continue to do their home community of Le Roy proud.

Mayer, now a senior at The Gregory School in Arizona, took third at states for Arizona’s Poetry Out Loud competition.

