LE ROY — Sitting outside of dress rehearsal, Ashlyn Puccio, a senior playing Fantine in Le Roy’s Les Misérables, said it surprised her how much she connected with certain parts of the musical.

“It’s really amazing how it can tie into modern times,” she said. “Personally in my character, I can connect to the feeling of being alone. That is something a lot of high schoolers feel at one time in their life, just feeling completely isolated and alone. Just being abandoned.”

