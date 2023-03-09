LE ROY — Sitting outside of dress rehearsal, Ashlyn Puccio, a senior playing Fantine in Le Roy’s Les Misérables, said it surprised her how much she connected with certain parts of the musical.
“It’s really amazing how it can tie into modern times,” she said. “Personally in my character, I can connect to the feeling of being alone. That is something a lot of high schoolers feel at one time in their life, just feeling completely isolated and alone. Just being abandoned.”
Le Roy will be joining Batavia in putting on Les Misérables, one of the most challenging musicals short of doing an opera.
Jackie McLean, director, said last year the school did “Newsies.” The students did really well with it, but she wanted to give them something which would be a challenge.
“Our reason for doing these shows is not to just give them a show, it is to teach them,” she said.
One of the lessons McLean wanted to teach the students is Les Misérables is a sung-through show, like an opera. There isn’t a lot of downtime, and opera-style is very different from typical stage musicals Le Roy has done in the past.
“In addition, the overall theme of the show is the idea of acceptance of everyone, and fighting for the rights of all,” McLean said. “I feel like it is a very relevant topic right now, and something the kids connect with very strongly.”
Lynne Belluscio said that a few of the students in the musical actually visited the Woodward Memorial Library to see the rare Victor Hugo novels, including Les Misérables.
“At first I thought they might be written in French, but Trish Riggi checked for me, and they are the 1893 edition published by George H. Richmond & Co. of New York translated by M. Jules Gray,” Belluscio wrote.
Victor Hugo was born in France in 1802. In 1823, at the age of 21, he published his first novel, “Hans of Iceland.” A year later he published a collection of poems. In 1827, he published a political drama “Cromwell,” and he received public acclaim for a historical novel, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”
The next chapter of his life was filled with extraordinary literary expression and personal tragedy. In fact, he went into exile for nearly 20 years because of his political views.
Hugo settled with his family in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey which is where he wrote Les Misérables. During this time Hugo also renounced slavery and wrote to the United States government asking to spare John Brown’s life, saying, “Only one slave on Earth is enough to dishonour the freedom of all men. So, the abolition of slavery is, at this hour, the supreme goal of the thinkers.”
Hugo died in 1885. He was given a national funeral, and Hugo’s body lay in state under the Arc de Triomphe. He is buried in the Pantheon.
When it comes to putting on Les Misérables, McLean said something she is excited for is Le Roy got new lights which were put in as part of a capital project.
“We’re really utilizing the lights in an enormous way to help create different spaces on the stage,” she said. “It’s a much more simplistic set than what we’ve used previously.”
As far of the interpretation, Le Roy will also keep it traditional.
Joe Kusmierczak, assistant director, loves Les Misérables. Growing up in the 1980’s and 1990’s, Les Misérables was one of the super musicals he first fell in love with, he said.
“I always had this connection to it, and it is a show though that is so difficult that for a long time only professional theaters did it,” he said. “So I never thought I would have a chance to be involved in it myself.”
However, about a decade ago, Kusmierzak was able to be in a community theater production of Les Misérables, and now finally Le Roy is able to do it at the school.
“This is my 21st year of teaching here, and I’ve been waiting all this time for it to be the right year to do Les Misérables,” he said.
Evan Williams, a senior playing Jean Valjean, said he thinks Les Misérables is an incredible show as well as incredibly challenging. He said it’s cool they’re able to do it as a high school.
Nate Yauchzee, a senior playing Inspector Javert, was first introduced to Les Misérables when he was a 7th grader in the marching band.
“That was our theme to it, and I didn’t really know what it was,” he said. “It was a hard show then, and when they announced we were doing it this year I was a little nervous.”
Yauchzee said he likes how the show doesn’t have a happy ending, is a little more serious, and brings a different challenge to it.
Puccio said the fact there isn’t a happy ending is what so interesting about Les Misérables. The fact there is no relief.
Le Roy will be performing Les Misérables 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Le Roy High School auditorium, located at 9300 School Street Road in Le Roy. Pre-sale tickets cost $10 for students and senior citizens, and $12 for adults. They can be purchased at https://bit.ly/LRLesMisLive. At the door tickets cost $12 for students and senior citizens and $15 for adults.
For those who want to watch a virtual performance of the show, there will be two shows — 7 p.m. March 17 and March 18. One viewer costs $10 and a family viewing is $30. Tickets for the virtual performance can be bought at https://bit.ly/LRLesMisVirtual.