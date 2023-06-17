LE ROY — The town has formed Water District No. 12 to offer public water to 342 properties in the town that aren’t connected to the system. With the infrastructure work planned to start next year, the town and project engineer updated about 30 people from the community on the details during a public hearing Thursday night.
The board ultimately approved creating the water district, but nothing else will happen for roughly the next 30 days, Supervisor James Farnholz said.
“If there were people who were opposed to it, they would have an opportunity to gain a petition and move it to a permissive referendum if that were what they desired,” said Farnholz. Someone would have to bring a petition signed by 5% of the number of voters who cast ballots in the last gubernatorial election. The petition would have to be submitted within 30 days, since the Town Board voted Thursday night to create the district.
The supervisor said over 90% of property owners supported forming the water district during a straw vote two years ago.
“We moved forward with seeking applications and the funding,” Farnholz said.
THE PROJECT
The overall cost of the infrastructure for the water district is about $19,472,000, Wies said. The town is hoping to get about $12.46 million in total grants to help.
“We get this question a lot, ‘Why can’t the entire town pay for this project?” he said. “This is really outlined by New York state law, that people who are benefitting from the specific project pay for the specific project. Anybody in the proposed District 12 are the property owners who will pay for this project.”
The work would include installing about 173,000 feet of PVC pipe for 8-inch water mains. Fire hydrants would be installed as well. The minimum standard for water pressure is 35 PSI, but the project estimates a range of 45 to 100 PSI. The Monroe County Water Authority (MCWA) would supply the water.
“We’re going to get the water service to your property line, regardless of whether you’re on the opposite side of the roadway or not,” Wies said. “Per the Monroe County Water Authority, any service line that’s greater than 500 feet will require a residential meter pit. That would be included in the public portion of the project if a property meets the criteria.”
Once a waterline is installed to the right-of-way, it’s a property owner’s responsibility to get water from there to his or her home or business. Getting water from the water main typically requires a 1-inch line that meets MCWA standards, Wies said.
FEES AND COSTS
Wies said there are MCWA service fees included: a $25 fee for new account setup, a $215 fee for the meter and a $250 deposit.
“That deposit, essentially, gets paid back as you start using water,” Wies said. “Over time, that just goes away. That gets applied to your water bills. The $25 and the $215, we’ve typically been successful in reimbursing those fees, if there’s grant funding left at the end of the project. It’s not a guarantee.”
To pay for debt service on the project, any facility will be considered at least one unit. A single-family residential property is one unit, for example. “If there’s multiple homes on one parcel — either separate dwellings or apartment complexes, if that property can be served by one meter, the properties will be charged one unit for the first dwelling and one-half unit for each additional dwelling,” Wies said.
Vacant lots that have the ability for development would be charged one-half of a unit, he said. Parcels that cannot be developed and are outside of an ag district will be charged for one-tenth of a unit.
If a business uses double or triple the amount of water a single-family home uses, the business will be charged double or triple the number of units of a residential property.
CPL estimates about $12.5 million in grant funding is available, though the town hasn’t obtained it.
“Overall, you’re looking at localized share of project costs of $7 million. That would be paid through a 38-year, 3% interest loan from USDA Rural Development,” he said. “Based on that, you’re looking at an annual debt service of $578 and change ($578.21) per unit. If you’re a single-family dwelling, that’s the dollar figure you can anticipate to pay for the public portion of the project.
That gets applied to your annual town tax bill. It would be a separate line.”
For the annual cost of water, the typical single-family household pays about $415.30. That’s based on a MCWA rate of $4.17 per 1,000 gallons used. The MCWA also has a 26-cent daily meter charge, Wies said. Genesee County has a $1.20 per 1,000 gallon surcharge. The estimated $415.30 is based on those charges, Wies said. He said typically, a single-family household uses about 60,000 gallons of water a year.
The last figure is a capital reserve cost of $40 per year.
“Because we’re using PVC, they (MCWA) require the town to pay for any major capital repairs on the PVC in the future,” Wies said. “Those funds would be collected — $40 per year, per unit — and kept in a capital reserve “
A property owner doesn’t have to connect to public water. Wies said. However, he or she would still be responsible for the estimated $578.21 in annual debt service. The owner would not have to pay for water usage.
QUESTIONS & ANSWERS
Resident Andy Olenick noted the over 90% straw poll response in support of the water district and asked if the town had the number of people who responded.
“We can find it. It’s in the board minutes. We would have to hunt back a year and a half, two years,” Farnholz said. “We do have the numbers.”
Olenick asked whether there is any limit at which the town will stop looking for funding.
“No. I would say if there’s more money available and opportunity ...” Wies said.
Dale Stein of Stein Farms asked, “How do you rate a unit on a farm with a thousand animals on it and five houses?”
Farnholz said Monroe County Water Authority came in and gave him a document with multiple formulas for doing cow algorithms to figure out how old each cow was and how much water she drank. He said he wouldn’t try to use those algorithms to figure anything out.
“As far as your farm goes, each unit will be per house,” Farnholz told Stein. “In terms of your cows, however many times the meter goes around, that’s what you pay.”
Stein asked, “Would they be included with the unit for the main house on that farm, as one unit? It’s the barns and one main house and employee housing on the side.”
Wies told him to consider it one unit with a master meter on the side - would end up being the easiest thing. It would be easier for you to handle one master meter.”
Debbie Jackett asked what’s involved in connecting a house from the water main, saying she was concerned about health. Her septic system is right front of the house.
Wies talked about where the connection is at the right-of-way.
“Our inspector will knock on your door, chat with you, hand you a stake and a pamphlet, and allow you to put that stake in the ground along your property line,” he said. “Make it the most convenient for you as possible. We want to make sure you’re avoiding your drive ways, your prized flowers, your septic system.”
Jackett asked, “Is there anybody who would advise us or do we just do that on our own).”
A property owner is more than welcome to talk to CPL’s inspector.
“The inspector would be more than willing to chat with you about what makes sense,” Wies said. “We would also encourage you to the contractor you hire. They’ll provide some insight, too, related to what the cost is, where you put that.”
Wies said the town will not recommend contractors to help homeowners connect to public water.
“We can provide you with a list of contractors you can go out and get prices from,” he said.
The homeowner doesn’t have to use a professional contractor, he said.
“A homeowner can do it on your own, if you have the means to,” he said. “The key is, it has to be installed per Monroe County Water Authority requirements. It’ll have to be a licensed plumber.”
The line to be installed at the residence is typically a 1-inch line in the $10-, $15-per linear foot range.
“The caveat here is, if you’re in an area where there’s a lot of bedrock, that number’s going to go up,” he said. “What we encourage people to do is, get multiple quotes. Talk to your neighbors. Go in as a group, get a bulk discount rate.”
If there are 10 homeowners who hire the same contractor, those homeowners can get a break on price.
Jackett asked what a typical installation price might be, knowing there are variables.
“I would say, between $2,000 and $5,000, roughly,” he said.
Wies said Rural Development has a grant program people can put in for to offset the cost.
TIMELINE
For a project timeline, if the work goes ahead, CPL anticipates design and permitting process starting next spring through early summer. Water line installation would be done in late 2024 through early 2025, based on the size of the project.