PAVILION — The GLOW region and farming go together like peanut butter and jelly.
So what better way to acquaint youngsters with the region’s biggest industry than Kinderfarming?
The 40-plus year event was slated to bring kindergarten students from 10 area school districts Wednesday to Hildene Farms.
Attendance was whittled down significantly due to Canadian wildfires but farming itself involves overcoming unexpected obstacles.
“Eight of the 10 schools had to pull out at the last minute do to air quality but ag doesn’t stop, do we?” said Natasha Sutherland of the Genesee County Farm Bureau, which organizes the event. “The farms still go and the cows are still getting milked, hay is still being harvested, and these kids are still getting educated, so we’re grateful to the schools that chose to come and participate.”
The dairy operation gave students a fun and close-up glimpse of the ins and outs of farming. They could take a look at a dairy farm or visit any number of stations set up with ag-related games and activities.
The fun could involve anything from petting goats and rabbits, to generating electricity with a 4-H energy bike, to making fun snacks.
The students also got to learn about numerous other dairy careers. Sutherland thanked the volunteers and producers who annually help make Kinderfarmin’ a reality. She said it’s their ingenuity and passion that they love to highlight, showing the youngsters how could agriculture is and how amazing to live in New York state’s breadbasket.
As a matter of fact, Kinderfarmin’ has been recognized by the American Farm Bureau Federation as an “Event of Excellence.”
Kinderfarmin’ is set to return to Hildene Farms next summer, mostly likely without the unexpected weather difficulties that reduced Wednesday’s turnout. “Next year, the fifth of June, we’re going to have approximately 650 kids back on this dairy farm,” Sutherland said. “... We’re hoping to make it as big and as beautiful as possible.”
(Includes reporting by Mark Gutman.)