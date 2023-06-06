AVON — Congresswoman Claudia Tenney has announced a bipartisan bill renaming the village’s post office in honor of fallen police officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz.
Mazurkiewicz was an Avon native. He died in July 2022 after an alleged gang member opened fire on his car while he and another officer, Sino Seng, were conducting surveillance.
Seng and a 15-year-old bystander were also wounded in the attack city police described as an ambush.
“Officer Mazurkiewicz is a hero who devoted nearly 35 years to upholding justice and protecting his community,” Tenney, R-Canandaigua said in a news release. “He exemplified absolute excellence in law enforcement. His murder was a tragedy that struck at the heart of our community.
“In recognition of his unwavering commitment and outstanding service, it is only fitting to rename the Avon Post Office in Officer Mazurkiewicz’s honor,” she continued. “It will be a continuous reminder to our community of his brave sacrifice and heroic service.”
Mazurkiewicz began his law enforcement service in 1988, starting as a jail deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. He joined to the Rochester Police Department five years later and moved to its Tactical Unit in 2002.
He received numerous commendations over the course of his career and is survived by his wife, four children, three grandchildren, parents, brother and sister.
“My husband was a hero, and he made the ultimate sacrifice to keep our communities safe,” said his wife, Lynne Mazurkiewicz, in a statement. “This legislation will leave a lasting memorial in his name and preserve his legacy in his hometown of Avon. Our family is grateful to the local elected officials leading this effort and urge Congress to act swiftly honoring the life and service of my husband.”
Other reactions to Tenney’s proposal included:
n State Sen. Pam Helming, R-Canandaigua — “Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz exemplified the true essence of a hero, selflessly putting his life on the line every day to ensure the safety and well-being of others. His 29-year legacy left an everlasting impact on our region. During conversations with many of Maz’s colleagues, as well as his wife and children, it was very apparent he was a deeply loved and respected officer, husband, father, and grandfather. We will never forget the ultimate sacrifice he made. Honoring his memory in this way, in his hometown, is a fitting tribute to a man who loved the communities he lived in and was proud to serve. I commend Congresswoman Tenney for her leadership to ensure Officer Mazurkiewicz’s legacy lives on for generations to come.”
n Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes, R-Caledonia — “I appreciate Representative Tenney’s initiative to name the Avon Post Office after Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz. He was a dedicated public servant receiving numerous awards and commendations throughout his distinguished career. Sacrificing his life in service to the City of Rochester, Officer Mazurkiewicz is a true hero deserving of this recognition.”
n Livingston County Sheriff Thomas Dougherty — “Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz served with honor and distinction, ultimately having his life taken far too soon. It is important that we never forget Anthony, and the naming of the Avon Post Office in his honor is a great way to forever memorialize him and his service.”
n Avon Town Supervisor David LeFeber — “Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz exemplified the very best of Avon, from his time as a proud graduate of Avon High School to his honorable service with the Rochester Police Department. His unwavering dedication to the community, commitment to public safety, and love for his family was evident in the noble way he lived his life. It is a deeply fitting tribute to name the Avon post office in remembrance of Officer Mazurkiewicz, as it symbolizes our gratitude for his selfless service and ensures his legacy will live on forever in our community. I hope this inspires future generations to serve with the same valor and devotion.”
In the meantime, a retired Rochester police officer will be making his way through the region this week as he continues a grueling series of 48 marathons in 48 days to honor Mazurkiewicz.
Brett Sobieraski is was expected to pass through Arcade and Varysburg Tuesday, Attica and Batavia on Wednesday, and through Bergen into Monroe County on Thursday.