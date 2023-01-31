LYNDONVILLE — On Friday, Orleans County members were engaged, informed and working to be the difference.
The Orleans County Chamber of Commerce held its 2023 Legislative Luncheon at the White Birch Restaurant in Lyndonville where local, state and federal representatives talked to the community about Orleans County and concerns citizens had.
After eight years, Orleans County is moving closer to its goal of providing affordable, reliable, high-speed internet for everyone in Orleans County. Lynne Johnson, Orleans County Legislature chairwoman, said RTO Wireless has completed testing on five sites in Lyndonville, Kendall, Medina and Clarendon with customer network availability. The site in Albion shows customers experiencing up to 99 mega bites per second throughput including video streaming with services like Netflix.
RTO Wireless are now busy preparing for additional sites at Pine Hill, Ridgeway, Barre, Holley, Shelby, Knowlesville, Carlton and Kent.
“In July of last year, RTO was accepted into the Affordable Connectivity Program which provides a $30 subsidy to qualified customers,” Johnson said. “This program restricts ISPs from marketing directly to subscribers, so RTO has partnered with Orleans County’s United Way who is planning several outreach events to market RTO’s broadband services.”
Last year, Orleans County launched its war on drug addiction which has bloomed into an opioid epidemic. Johnson said increased prescriptions of opioid medications have led to widespread misuse of opioids before it became clear these medications could be highly addictive.
“More than 932,000 people have died since 1999 from a drug overdose,” she said. “Nearly 75 percent of drug overdose deaths in 2020 involved opioids.”
Some other positive highlights from Orleans County:
n Johnson talked about the county making smart choices with federal dollars which not only saved the county money, but also provided essential services for the public when and where they needed it most. All of this with no increase in taxes to the 2023 budget.
n The New York State Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative Funding Grant got Orleans County’s harbors dredged. This effort is continuing to move forward with the formation of the Lake Ontario Regional Dredging and Maintenance Council with Orleans County the lead agency for the group of six contiguous counties along the south shore of the lake.
n Johnson said Orleans County is investing over $19 million in 2023 for infrastructure.
n Andrew Cook, deputy regional director for the Finger Lakes region for Senator Chuck Schumer’s office, said Senator Schumer managed to help Baxter International with its microchip shortage.
n Cook said The Great Lakes Authority has been established which will make $33 million in grants available to Lake Ontario communities, including Orleans County.
However, not everything is going well in Orleans County. There are concerns which the people of Orleans County have, most of which being the bail reform.
Nathan Pace, a lawyer in Orleans County and moderator of the event, said a couple years ago to overcome a need of a lot of people being arrested, and because of bail they would be held in custody for some time until it was resolved, Gov. Andrew Cuomo did sweeping bail reform across the state.
Pace said in the past when someone was arrested and held in jail, the case was worked through as quickly as possible. Some would sit in jail because they couldn’t be bailed out or because their case was significantly dangerous, so they were held for public safety.
“With the change in bail reform, almost universally anyone arrested for almost any crime is immediately let out with an appearance ticket,” Pace said. “Most of the time, Gov. Kathy Hochul is right. They did show back up to court. But there was a dramatic effect of what changed after because they were out on the streets while their cases were going on.”
Pace said these examples are anecdotal but are repeated by various attorneys across the state.
State Sen. Rob Ortt said he’s spoken about cashless bail and crime what seems every day for the past three years. He said bail was created and exists to ensure defendants return to court. Ortt said he spoke to the Erie, Orleans and Niagara counties sheriffs, asking if there are people sitting in jail for weeks or months on end awaiting court.
The sheriffs said no.
“Where most of this was happening was in New York City because of the volume of cases,” Ortt said. “They have a huge backlog of cases — obviously more people, more crime, more cases, not enough judges. Really that’s what it came down to. They could not clear their dockets.”
Ortt said in some cases the public defender or lawyer would contribute to the delay, and this person would be sitting in Rikers Island for many months on end.
As a result the response was a sweeping overhaul getting rid of cash bail. Ortt said it eliminated any judicial discretion. As a result it has created more victims.
Joe Cardone, Orleans County district attorney, added its not just the bail reform which got changed but also the discovery laws.
“In reforming those discovery laws, they broadened what we have to give to defense council with 15 days within the time someone is arraigned,” Cardone said. “As a result of that, informants we would have in respect to drug issues, various criminal cases, burglaries, that kind of thing, we have to advise the defendant where we got that information within 15 days of the time we are arresting somebody.”
There were also concerns in how to relieve the employment issues which Orleans County is facing as well as New York state as a whole.
Johnson said in Orleans County they’ve increased the budget of job development, so they are actually sending students out trained and certified. She said the other thing they have to be aware of is to encourage people to go to BOCES.
“It’s very important BOCES is recommended at the school level because they come out trained in a profession,” she said.
Darlene Hartway, Orleans County Chamber of Commerce executive director, said when people talk about lack of labor, what they are talking about is lack of lower income jobs. What businesses talk about is how much people can make in a year without working and without losing their benefits.
“One of the benefits its health insurance,” she said. “Is there any programs or something we can do so the poor can work but not lose all their benefits? Because what’s happening is they’re not working because it doesn’t pay for them to work. To take a job that’s paying minimum wage when they would lose, number one, health insurance.”
Hartway said a lot of the working poor have children and they don’t want to lose their health insurance, because that’s crucial, and any other county services.
Ortt said the model has come to make it more economically advantageous to not work than to work.
“Not that they’re living large, but they can make not a lot of money and lose a critical benefit,” he said. “If you have a kid, health insurance is going to be paramount to your existence.”
Ortt said he knows there is a service which some companies have taken advantage of which helps their employees to navigate and get around some of these things, so they can work without losing benefits. But the real answer is to revisit the problem from a government standpoint to see what lawmakers can do to legally that would allow people to work while retaining benefits.
Other things which were brought up of area of concern are:
n Ortt said the bill which lowered the threshold of farm worker overtime will have a negative impact on farms and farm workers.
n Assemblyman Steve Hawley said they don’t have the state executive budget, which is odd because normally have it by now.
n The cost of fuel remains a worry.