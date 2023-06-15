ALBANY — State legislators wrapped up their regular voting session on Saturday, considering some consequential bills in the last hours of their time in the Capitol this year.
But Assembly lawmakers are expected to return to Albany before the end of the month to address some bills that chamber was unable to bring to a vote before Saturday, when the session let out two days late.
On Friday night, about 24 hours after lawmakers had originally planned to leave the Capitol, the Senate and Assembly passed a bill to seal old criminal records, called the Clean Slate Act. The bill will seal the criminal records for many people who have served their prison terms, paid their fines and stayed out of trouble for a set number of years; three years for misdemeanors, seven for most felony convictions. Sexual offenses would remain public, and law enforcement, the courts and prosecutors would retain access to sealed records. Driving while intoxicated convictions would remain accessible to the Department of Motor Vehicles.
The bill has been sent to Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul for her signature, but it’s unclear if she will veto the bill or not. The governor has signaled support for the basic idea of sealing more criminal records after a period of time, but has not agreed on the specifics the legislature provided in the bill passed last week.
Another bill to allow New York voters to cast their ballots early through the mail without pre-registering, essentially establishing a vote-by-mail system, is headed to Gov. Hochul’s desk now as well.
Lauded by good government groups and decried by Albany Republicans who generally don’t support establishing vote-by-mail systems, the New York Early Mail Voter Act allows voters to mail in a ballot during the nine-day early voting period ahead of primary and general elections, starting in 2024.
If signed into law by the governor, it’s expected that Republican groups would file a legal challenge. The bill has similar effects to what was intended in a failed constitutional amendment from 2021, which would have established a no-excuse absentee ballot system. Democrats have argued the Early Mail Voter Act relates to early voting, not absentee voting.
A bill that would ban employers from requiring employees attend meetings where company spokespeople express religious or political views is also headed to Gov. Hochul’s desk for final approval.
Meetings that discourage union membership, encourage certain political views or religious opinions can still be held under the language of the bill, but employees cannot be compelled to attend them and cannot be punished in any way for not attending.
Employers will also be compelled to post signage informing employees they don’t have to attend these meetings.
A number of changes were also made to election law and campaign finance laws, with the full reach of the changes not immediately apparent.
One bill that saw approval in the Senate and Assembly Saturday would change the parameters by which a candidate is deemed to have a serious challenger for the purposes of the state’s new public campaign finance system, which provides state funding to eligible campaigns for state office commensurate with the amount they raise from individual donations.
Another bill that passed would shift the venues for challenges to designating petitions to appear on the ballot, pushing most campaign challenges out of their local courts and into administrative courts in four major cities across the state.
But even with the bevy of bills passed by Saturday, including dozens of pieces of legislation pertaining to local issues across the state, the Assembly is expected to return in the coming weeks to pass other bills that did not pass in the lower chamber, but got approval in the Senate.
One bill would allow the Seneca Nation to enter into a new casino compact with the state, and permit the development of a casino in downtown Rochester.
Another bill would make it easier for people convicted of a crime to challenge that conviction, giving people appealing their cases free access to legal assistance, and allow people to challenge their convictions when there is any new evidence in their case, not just DNA as has been the standard for years.
Additionally, throughout the legal process the defendant would be given more direct information on the evidence against them held by the prosecution.
And many lawmakers and state government watchers have remarked on the lack of housing legislation passed this session, after housing policy included in the state budget was rejected.
The Senate has passed a number of New York City-focused housing bills that did not move in the Assembly and could come up for a vote if the lower chamber returns to Albany, but with the Senate expected to stay out of Albany until the next session in January, it’s impossible for any larger legislation to move.