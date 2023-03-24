LE ROY — Students at the Wolcott Street School have created some artwork with a special theme.
The 4th to 6th graders in art teacher Tiffany VanDerBeck employed a poppy motif to assist the Botts-Fiorito American Legion Post -576 and its Ladies Auxiliary.
An open house will be conducted 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the post on 53 W. Main St. as its annual Poppy Program commences.
The Poppy Program for the American Legion Auxiliary began in 1920 after World War I. It was adopted after the poem “In Flanders Field” was published.
The Le Roy Auxiliary has been active in the program since its charter began in 1922.
“The Le Roy Botts-Fiorito American Legion Auxiliary Unit -576 has distributed Poppy starting around 1922 or 1928 up to the present day,” said Deb Feneran, Poppy Program chairperson. “Every year in the spring, mostly in the month of May, the Auxiliary distributes poppies to the community and asks for donations. The moneys raised are to assist our local veterans.”
The Le Roy Auxiliary provides gifts at Christmas, Easter and Veterans Day to service members in long-term care in Le Roy and Batavia. They also donate money to the Veterans State Home in Batavia; money for equipment for veterans and donations to those in need; and care boxes to those serving overseas.
The American Legion and Auxiliary also place flags on the graves of fallen soldiers for Memorial Day. American Legion Post -576 likewise participates in a color guard for Veterans Cemetery in Pembroke, along with for funeral services for area veterans who have passed away.
The open house will feature displays highlighting the history of the American Legion and the Auxiliary, along with the Girls State and Boys State; the Sons of the American Legion; membership information; Bowling and Servicemen’s Club; Junior Marksmen; and the Poppy program.
The student artwork will remain on display until Memorial Day when the Poppy Program traditionally ends with the parade.
The American Legion displays will only be available at the open house.
